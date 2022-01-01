Julie GUETTA

-
Benjamin Films
- Assistante de production
2010 - 2011
-
Heart Flaux Production
- Producteur
2010 - maintenant
-
Antetime Production
- Developement de films
2009 - 2010
-
Motion Network Holding PLC
- Business development
2009 - 2010
-
Stephan Films
- Assistante du producteur
LANCEY
2009 - 2009
-
Benjamin Films
- Assistante de production
2009 - 2009
-
Atalante Films
- Assistante du producteur
2008 - 2008
-
Motion Network TV
- Responsable des Acquisitions
2008 - 2008
-
Antetime Production
- Directeur Asie
2008 - 2008
Ante Time Production
A division of Motion Network Holding PLC
Ante Time, Paris based, is a video and film production company, offering a wide spectrum of content production and technical facilities.
Ante Time works today with solid partners such as Golden Eagle Broadcast group and Oriental CJ in China for product and TV content exports.
Ante Time became recently the French branch of Motion Network Holding PLC, A Media group with activities and subsidiaries companies in USA and global Europe.
Our aim is to provide quality contents for a triple play media convergence challenge, working internationally thanks to the new streams of Motion Network PLC. Ante Time has also expertise in the area of sponsoring. TV content are mostly backed up by sponsors or bartering operations. Ante Time today plays with a large scale of brands able to implement and cofinance TV production costs whether contents are relevant to them.
-
Shanghai Harvest Media Entertainment
- Assistante de production
2007 - 2007