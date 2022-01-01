Menu

Julie GUETTA

PARIS

Entreprises

  • Benjamin Films - Assistante de production

    2010 - 2011

  • Heart Flaux Production - Producteur

    2010 - maintenant

  • Antetime Production - Developement de films

    2009 - 2010

  • Motion Network Holding PLC - Business development

    2009 - 2010

  • Stephan Films - Assistante du producteur

    LANCEY 2009 - 2009

  • Benjamin Films - Assistante de production

    2009 - 2009

  • Atalante Films - Assistante du producteur

    2008 - 2008

  • Motion Network TV - Responsable des Acquisitions

    2008 - 2008

  • Antetime Production - Directeur Asie

    2008 - 2008 Ante Time Production
    A division of Motion Network Holding PLC

    Ante Time, Paris based, is a video and film production company, offering a wide spectrum of content production and technical facilities.

    Ante Time works today with solid partners such as Golden Eagle Broadcast group and Oriental CJ in China for product and TV content exports.
    Ante Time became recently the French branch of Motion Network Holding PLC, A Media group with activities and subsidiaries companies in USA and global Europe.

    Our aim is to provide quality contents for a triple play media convergence challenge, working internationally thanks to the new streams of Motion Network PLC. Ante Time has also expertise in the area of sponsoring. TV content are mostly backed up by sponsors or bartering operations. Ante Time today plays with a large scale of brands able to implement and cofinance TV production costs whether contents are relevant to them.

  • Shanghai Harvest Media Entertainment - Assistante de production

    2007 - 2007

Formations

  • INFA (Nogent Sur Marne)

    Nogent Sur Marne 2012 - 2012 Certificat de compétence professionnelle

    Superviser une production audionumérique

  • Lycée Henri IV

    Paris 1985 - 1992

