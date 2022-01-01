Julie HEBERT-DARBONNA

Career Summary : More than 7 years of work experience in clinical research, in several Clinical Research Organizations (CROs), as a Clinical Research Associate first (from 2006 to 2011) and then as a Study Start-Up Lead from 2011 to present.

More than 3 years of experience in Oncology.

Education in life sciences, specialization in cellular and molecular biology.



Mes compétences :

Aster

Attaché de recherche clinique

BPC

CRO

Essais cliniques

Études cliniques

Formation

ICH

International

Recherche

Recherche clinique

SGS