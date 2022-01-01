Julie HEBERT-DARBONNA

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Houilles
Career Summary : More than 7 years of work experience in clinical research, in several Clinical Research Organizations (CROs), as a Clinical Research Associate first (from 2006 to 2011) and then as a Study Start-Up Lead from 2011 to present.
More than 3 years of experience in Oncology.
Education in life sciences, specialization in cellular and molecular biology.
Mes compétences :
Aster
Attaché de recherche clinique
BPC
CRO
Essais cliniques
Études cliniques
Formation
ICH
International
Recherche
Recherche clinique
SGS