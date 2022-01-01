Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Julie HUGON
Ajouter
Julie HUGON
CONDE STE LIBIAIRE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Prospection
Commercial
Développement
Management
Entreprises
VULCO TRUCK SERVICES GROUPE GOODYEAR
- MANAGER COMMERCIAL REGIONAL
2018 - maintenant
VULCO TRUCK SERVICES groupe Goodyear
- Manager d’agence
2013 - 2018
FRAIKIN
- Ingénieur Commercial
Colombes
2011 - 2013
SELECTA
- Responsable Développement
Paris
2009 - 2011
PETIT FORESTIER
- COMMERCIALE TERRITORIALE
Villepinte
2004 - 2009
JACQUES HEIM
- VENDEUSE
2001 - 2004
Formations
Université Cergy Pontoise Master 2: Finance
Cergy Pontoise
maintenant
Université Cergy Pontoise Master 2: Finance
Cergy Pontoise
2004 - 2006
Alternance
Réseau
Adrien MASOIN
Alain GOSSELIN
Arkalome AVM GROUP
Fabien TEBAST
Jessy DARGERE
Julien THOMAS
Nathalie JOUHET
Olivier GLEYZE
Oscar ZEEJOOT
Thibaut JOURDE