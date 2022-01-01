Menu

Julie HUGON

CONDE STE LIBIAIRE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Prospection
Commercial
Développement
Management

Entreprises

  • VULCO TRUCK SERVICES GROUPE GOODYEAR - MANAGER COMMERCIAL REGIONAL

    2018 - maintenant

  • VULCO TRUCK SERVICES groupe Goodyear - Manager d’agence

    2013 - 2018

  • FRAIKIN - Ingénieur Commercial

    Colombes 2011 - 2013

  • SELECTA - Responsable Développement

    Paris 2009 - 2011

  • PETIT FORESTIER - COMMERCIALE TERRITORIALE

    Villepinte 2004 - 2009

  • JACQUES HEIM - VENDEUSE

    2001 - 2004

Formations

Réseau