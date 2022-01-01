Julie LE GAL

Mes compétences :
Cadence
Cadence Virtuoso
Conductor
Electronique
Électronique de puissance
Électronique embarquée
IGBT
Simulations
SPICE
Virtuoso
Entreprises
AKKA Technology - Aéroconseil
- Ingenieur
2013 - maintenant• Safety and system analysis (SFHA) for electrical system and lighting system of Mitsubishi Regional Jet (project in development).
• EWIS Safety Certification (strategy development and instructions) for Mitsubishi Regional Jet : Electrical Design and Installation rules, V&V Process applicable to EWIS Design and Installation rules (Proof of Compliance, Rework, Deviation), Failure Within Bundle (FWB) Safety Analysis (Instructions, process and analysis completion on all ATAs),Common Cause Analysis (CCA).
2010 - 2013Electronic Engineer at LIEBHERR AEROSPACE (Altran SO), Toulouse, France
Member of the power electronic R&D department (15 Engineers) in charge of following tasks:
• Specification and technical follow up of DC/AC converters controller boards with Liebherr Elektronic GmBH,
• Planning management of GRA (Green Regional Aircraft) coordination with Liebherr Elektronic GmBH, Bombardier Aerospace.
Bosch (Reutlingen in Germany)
- Research Engineer IGBT expert
2010 - 2010Member of the R&D team (10 Engineers) in charge of the following tasks:
• Coordination of power semi-conductors (IGBT) development project for Automotive applications (collaboration with a supplier: INFINEON)
• Development of new IGBT technologies from system specification (fuel cells & converters)
• Improvement of the reliability of the IGBT
ALSTOM (Tarbes)
- PHD Engineer
2006 - 2010Member of the R&D team PEARL (Power Electronics Associated Research Laboratory) (10 Engineers). I was in charge of designing and integrating detection and protection functions into power semi-conductor (IGBT) devices for inverters. I worked on the following points:
• Design of IGBT including current and voltage sensors using finite element simulations (Sentaurus TCAD)
• Masks layout of different power semi-conductor : IGBT, MOSFET, diode Zener (using Cadence Virtuoso)
• Realization in clean room of the different chips at LAAS-CNRS (Toulouse), coordination with Research Laboratory CNM (Barcelona) for high voltage devices
• Electrical Characterization in short-circuit conditions
LAAS-CNRS
- M.sc Internship
2005 - 2009Analytical modelling of the mechanisms of the detection of an ENFET with Matlab and characterization of the ENFET sensor
CEMES (Toulouse)
- B.Sc Internship
2002 - maintenantProgramming in Assembly a PIC 16C774 and realization of communication interface with FPGA
Siemens Automotive (Toulouse)
- B.Sc Internship
2001 - maintenantStudy of different Commercial TouchPad and software development for serial link and bus CAN