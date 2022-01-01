Julie LOPEZ

Drive Performance and Growth with Scalable Solutions for Midsize Companies with a dedicated focus to Consumer Products, Life sciences and retail industries.
Entreprises
SAP
- Sales Executive
Paris2014 - maintenantDrive Performance and Growth with Scalable Solutions for Midsize Companies with a dedicated focus to Consumer Products, Life sciences and Retail & Fashion industries.
Manage every aspect of your business in “real real time”.
For growing companies, success depends on the ability not only to proactively manage sales, operations, and financial performance, but also to react and take advantage of changing customer, supplier, and business partner expectations and demands. But adopting industry-leading best practices is only part of the story.
SAP
- Solution Sales Specialist
Paris2013 - 2013Improve your processes with fast, flexible business process management and integration solutions
Reduce the cost of process development and deployment – and connect heterogeneous systems within and beyond your enterprise. Our business process management (BPM) and integration solutions can help your business and IT professionals efficiently model, implement, integrate, and monitor your processes.
Simplify your application development and deployment – with our application foundation solutions
Develop highly scalable Web applications and services – and deploy on premise, on demand, or on device. Our application foundation solutions combine open, reliable infrastructure with the interoperability and flexibility of Web services technology – for improved processes and performance, and a sharper competitive edge.
SAP
- Large Enterprise Account Manager
Paris2012 - 2012SAP Solutions for Enterprise Information Management
TURN INFORMATION INTO A STRATEGIC ASSET
Your business users can't do their jobs when they are relying on information that's redundant or inaccurate. That's why leading companies have a clear enterprise information management (EIM) strategy for managing structured and unstructured data and events used in operational applications, data warehouses, business intelligence (BI) and analytics.
When enterprise information is complete, accurate and accessible, it can empower your users to make better decisions, drive operational excellence, ensure regulatory compliance and minimise IT costs.
We could review how structured information and customized presentation have a better impact for you.
SAP
- Large Entreprise Account Manager
Paris2012 - 2012SAP Cloud solutions are cost effective to purchase, deploy and manage - and deliver rapid time to value. Our solutions can grow with your business, expand your business processes, and seamlessly integrate with your existing on-premise IT investments. Better yet, they can be used with all types of mobile devices. Isn't it time for you to explore our cloud solutions? Visit: www.ondemand.com
SAP Sourcing solutions are addressing Purchasing department actuals challenges.
http://www.sap.com/sourcingondemand
Colt Technology Services
- Northern Europe Sales Manager
MALAKOFF CEDEX2011 - 2012I was responsible for leading the Inside Sales team covering the direct market in UK, Ireland, Denmark and Sweden; along with my direct implication with UK and Irish clients.
Our focus was to optimize our existing clients' solutions, offering the high performance Data, Voice and Managed Service products within the Middle Business Division.
Computer Associates
- Inside Sales Manager
Puteaux2009 - 2009I managed 18 persons within the sales team, ensured all sales reps hit their weekly, monthly objectives by measuring their weekly performances and areas of improvements. Through a define escalation process, maintain quick SLA and resolution in the sales process.
Team Management
- Define compensations, bonuses, incentives for the reps.
- Set up team training and Best practices sharing.
- Provide regular personal feedbacks through 1-1 sessions and Personal Development Plan.
Client Management
- Produce monthly invoice
- Monthly Service Performance Review (SPR)
- Taking part of the implementation process, coordination with IT/Solutions Team/Reporting team
- Weekly forecasting at a global level.
SUN MICROSYSTEMS
- Team Leader
Santa Clara2006 - 2009Sales Management
- Setting team Monthly/Quarterly Quotas and strategic performance plans
Client Management
- Quarterly Service Performance Review (SPR),
Bi-weekly account review with clients
- Daily/Weekly qualified escalation review
- Suggest areas for client growth opportunities :
market expansion and improvement plan
Team Management
- Bi-weekly 1-1 review, Bi-annual Team Performance Review for promotion
- Monitor team members for quotas achievement (Weekly Territory review)
Data Management
- Effectively scrub client data and reports to determine with clarity the true opportunity
KAYFOAM WOOLSON
- International Business Development