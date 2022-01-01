Menu

Julie MAGNE

Courbevoie

My different jobs in L'Oréal Supply Chain made me deal with a large network : marketing, developers, commercial, financial, buyers, technicians, quality laboratories, informatics, subcontractors, suppliers.
I faced tough operational times, challenging industrial projects and experienced team management.
I am curious, dynamic, reactive, sociable and open to new horizons.

Mes compétences :
Approvisionnement
Logistique
Gestion de projet
Management
Prévisions de vente
Relation Fournisseur
Gestion Sous-Traitance

Entreprises

  • Galderma - Planning & Procurement Manager

    Courbevoie 2015 - maintenant Industrial Production Plan (PIC, PDP), raw materials and packaging procurement, subcontractors management with a 6 people team.

  • L'Oréal - Demand and Supply Planning team Manager

    PARIS 2014 - 2015 Demand and Supply planning of the luxury products on French market with a 7 people team.

  • Soproreal - L'Oreal factory - Supply Manager

    2012 - 2014 - 6 people team management
    - Raw materials and Components supply for a yearly production of 130 Mu finished goods. 80 suppliers for components - 150 suppliers for raw materials
    - Improve supplier's capacity, flexibility, reliability with buyers support
    - Supervize subcontracting operations for the factory (7 subcontractors)
    - Project leader on internalisation of production (2 M€ investment)

  • Soproreal - L'Oreal Factory - Supply and Launch team Manager

    2011 - 2012 - Guarantee the availability of components and raw materials at the right time, at the lowest cost in order to maximize the product service level
    - Improve flexibility of suppliers
    - Guarantee the delivery of launches to the factory's customers, respecting delay, quantity and quality
    - Support technical improvements of the components and propose value analysis (goal = improve efficiency of production and simplificate processes)

  • Soproreal - L'Oreal Factory - Projects Engineer

    2010 - 2011 - Improve and set up new relationships with the components suppliers
    - Analysis of production and planification processes of the suppliers
    - Value analysis of the components

  • L'OREAL - Intern - Demand Planning

    PARIS 2007 - 2007 Evaluate and find means to reduce the stock level of the finished goods at the end of the month : catalogue optimization, reverse flow, pulled flow...

  • L'OREAL - Subcontracting and Short Term Demand Planner

    PARIS 2007 - 2010 Short Term Demand Planner for L'Oreal Paris Make up, Styling and Dying products :
    - Subcontracting production planning, products supply between factories, subcontractors and distribution centers
    - Service level, stock level, flows and budget optimizations.

  • Pierre Fabre Medicament - Intern - Factory Projects Manager

    Castres 2005 - 2006 Project Manager assistant : implementation of new lines of production follow-up, optimization of actual processes.

Formations

