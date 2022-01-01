Julie MAGNE

My different jobs in L'Oréal Supply Chain made me deal with a large network : marketing, developers, commercial, financial, buyers, technicians, quality laboratories, informatics, subcontractors, suppliers.

I faced tough operational times, challenging industrial projects and experienced team management.

I am curious, dynamic, reactive, sociable and open to new horizons.



Mes compétences :

Approvisionnement

Logistique

Gestion de projet

Management

Prévisions de vente

Relation Fournisseur

Gestion Sous-Traitance