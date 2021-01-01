Julien JULIEN SALLES (SALLES)

Menu

En résumé

As head of the Research Sciences department for NPD Europe, I’m in charge of providing leadership for the development and on-going management of methodologies, creating understanding and trust in the methods amongst internal and external clients.

My role is to constantly seeking to understand the critical business issues and develop creative approaches which provide valued market insights.

In my previous experiences, I led marketing missions with strong quantitative and statistics contents on sensitive and strategic issues: modelisation of business potentials in emerging market countries, targeting customers for consumer products or characterization of consumer behavior through values and lifestyles.

All experiences translate into a dimension of project and team management: developing a roadmap, driving a multidisciplinary team in charge of the project. It also means interacting with stakeholders and providers, meeting deadlines and budgets.

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Marketing
Gestion de projet
International
Management
Communication
Marketing stratégique

Entreprises

  • The NPD Group - Executive Director - Head of Research Science Europe

    Paris La Défense 2014 - maintenant Responsibilities:
    - Ensure the design & management of NPD’s European consumer tracker methodologies from sampling to questionnaire to post-data collection and projection
    - Understand Consumers data approach to Research methodology design, and contribute to its development.
    - Ensure that solutions are sound and aligned with our clients’ needs
    - Propose solutions to potential issues identified in our consumer and retail data
    - Provide guidance and support to the commercial teams and external clients to ensure the best use of the data delivered.
    - Manage a team of analysts

  • BIPE - Senior Manager

    2004 - 2014 Responsibilities :
    - Manage tasks with high strategic issues for leading groups
    - Analyze customer needs and propose appropriate methodologies, writing business proposals
    - Facilitate meetings, present findings to clients
    - Coordinate internal and external stakeholders
    - Follow the deadlines and budgets
    - Managing teams of consultants

    Achievements:
    - Car buying middle classe potentials in emerging countries, Renault
    - Strategic study on the economics of search engines in France, Google
    - Economic and contextual analysis of underwear markets in France and Germany, identification of action levers, DBA Europe
    - Qualitative analysis of lifestyles and consumption patterns of the middle class in Brazil, L'Oreal
    - Studies based on the use of field surveys, the Observatoire Cetelem BNP Paribas Personal Finance
    - Comparative advertising, Quiestlemoinscher.com, E.Leclerc

  • MINEFI-Direction du Trésor - ME de Singapour - Deputy financial attaché

    2002 - 2003 Macroeconomic and financial analysis on the countries of South'East Asia:
    - monitoring and analysis of key macroeconomic parameters (growth, public finances, debt ...)

  • PH Group - Consultant

    2001 - 2002 • Consulting in B to B marketing strategy :
    - development of predictive models on the quality of the customer relationship
    - implementation of marketing strategies: targeting, segmentation
    - strategies in the deployment of sales force

  • Axa Courtage - Market analyst

    1999 - 2000

Formations

Réseau