Julien JULIEN SALLES (SALLES)

As head of the Research Sciences department for NPD Europe, I’m in charge of providing leadership for the development and on-going management of methodologies, creating understanding and trust in the methods amongst internal and external clients.



My role is to constantly seeking to understand the critical business issues and develop creative approaches which provide valued market insights.



In my previous experiences, I led marketing missions with strong quantitative and statistics contents on sensitive and strategic issues: modelisation of business potentials in emerging market countries, targeting customers for consumer products or characterization of consumer behavior through values and lifestyles.



All experiences translate into a dimension of project and team management: developing a roadmap, driving a multidisciplinary team in charge of the project. It also means interacting with stakeholders and providers, meeting deadlines and budgets.



Mes compétences :

Conseil

Marketing

Gestion de projet

International

Management

Communication

Marketing stratégique