Julien KLINGER

Bordeaux

En résumé

Entreprises

  • BNP Paribas Personal Finance

    Bordeaux 2021 - maintenant

  • Bnp Paribas Cardif Italie - Head of Transformation

    Autre | Milan 2018 - 2021

  • BNP PARIBAS CARDIF European Service Center, Lisbon, Portugal - Secrétaire Général | Head of Functions

    Lisbonne 2015 - 2019

  • BNP Paribas Cardif - COO BNP Paribas Cardif Mexico

    Mexico 2011 - 2015

  • BNP Paribas Cardif - Latin America Head of Compliance & Internal Control

    Santiago Chili 2007 - 2011

  • BNP Paribas Cardif - Internal Auditor, Head of Mission.

    Paris (75000) 2004 - 2011

  • PwC - System & Process Auditor

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2002 - 2004

