Juliette LOYENET

2015 - maintenant* Formulations of natural or synthetic cosmetic products to respond to the customer requests:
- skin care: serums, cleansers, diaper cream, scrubs...
- make up: lip oils, lip and cheek oils, lip balms, blushes, lip glosses, eyeshadows...
- innovation products (blue sky)
- reverse engineering
* Stability (pH, viscosity, odor, texture at different temperatures, microscope, centrifuge...) and safety
* Support scale up from lab to first batch production
* Monitoring of budgets and deadlines
* Conjunction with Marketing department, Regulatory Affairs, Packaging team and Production
* Meeting with raw materials suppliers.
Autumn Harp - Vermont (USA)
- Intern in Cosmetic Formulation
2015 - 2015Formulation of many cosmetic products in colors, skin care and toiletries for different customers:
- body shea whip
- deodorant
- SPF stick
- 8 lip glosses
- lipsticks
- innovative textures (eye shadows...)
Skyros International
- Stagiaire R&D cosmétiques
2014 - 2014Formulation d'émulsions fluides et participation à la vie en entreprise (production, conditionnement...)