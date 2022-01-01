Menu

Juliette LOYENET

ESSEX JUNCTION

Cosmétique

  • Autumn Harp - Vermont (USA) - Formulation Chemist

    2015 - maintenant * Formulations of natural or synthetic cosmetic products to respond to the customer requests:
    - skin care: serums, cleansers, diaper cream, scrubs...
    - make up: lip oils, lip and cheek oils, lip balms, blushes, lip glosses, eyeshadows...
    - innovation products (blue sky)
    - reverse engineering

    * Stability (pH, viscosity, odor, texture at different temperatures, microscope, centrifuge...) and safety

    * Support scale up from lab to first batch production

    * Monitoring of budgets and deadlines

    * Conjunction with Marketing department, Regulatory Affairs, Packaging team and Production

    * Meeting with raw materials suppliers.

  • Autumn Harp - Vermont (USA) - Intern in Cosmetic Formulation

    2015 - 2015 Formulation of many cosmetic products in colors, skin care and toiletries for different customers:
    - body shea whip
    - deodorant
    - SPF stick
    - 8 lip glosses
    - lipsticks
    - innovative textures (eye shadows...)

  • Skyros International - Stagiaire R&D cosmétiques

    2014 - 2014 Formulation d'émulsions fluides et participation à la vie en entreprise (production, conditionnement...)

