Juliette MIGNOT

Parfums Christian Dior
- Business Development Manager Assistant
Paris2014 - 2014- Performance of perfume market analysis: sell-out, world ranking and competitive ranking
- Management of digital initiatives: coordination and assistance to markets
- Elaboration of creative concepts: participation of high promotion podiums animation for Chinese New Year
- Participated in deployment of merchandising, training, CRM and digital projects
- Development of retail oriented tools: digital initiatives (iPad), in-store tools (Scenting tools, Service Menu)
Acquired competencies: Innovation and project management, business vision, communication, creativity, retail focus
Chanel
- International Product Manager Assistant Fine Jewelry
Neuilly-sur-Seine2013 - 2013- Supported the launch of 3 international collections of fine jewelry (Ultra Solitaire, Plume de Chanel, Camélia Galbé)
- Created internal (training, intranet) and external marketing tools
- Reported French media campaign (online and offline)
- Consolidated market benchmark and provided competition analyses
- Process management on stock, flow and photo shooting of prototypes
Chanel
- Trade Marketing Project Manager Assistant - Export Department
Neuilly-sur-Seine2012 - 2012Focused on European Travel Retail (Heinemann, Aélia, Nuance) and local Markets (10 countries)
merchandising, visuals, assortments, and trade animations
- Perfume Line “Coco Noir” and “N°5”: Planned, organized and developed commercial entertainment in European markets and duty-free stores
- Carried out qualitative and quantitative feedbacks on each product launch
Acquired competencies: skills to work in an international environment, flexibility, adaptability, implementation of international marketing plan in European direct markets and travel retail.
2009 - 2009Focus on Jean Paul Gaultier and Narcisso Rodriquez Lines
- Organized Internal events for Jean Paul Gaultier new campaign launch
- Designed Advertisement and Sales Brocher for Paris points of sales
- Qualitative Analyses and reporting onNarcisso Rodriguez new product launch campaign
Strasbourg2011 - 2014Marketing Research Methods - International Consumer Behavior - Brand Management - International Marketing Management - Marketing of Innovation - Professional Project Building - International Strategic Management - Marketing Intelligence and Pricing Strategy - Marketing Communication - B2B Marketing - Customer Experience Marketing - International Purchasing
UFR PEPS (Colmar)
Colmar2009 - 2010Bac +3 Etude marketing et commerciale