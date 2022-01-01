Menu

Juliette MIGNOT

Paris

En résumé

International Marketing, trade marketing, project management, retail
Perfume & Cosmetic, Jewelry
European Markets and Travel retail

Entreprises

  • Parfums Christian Dior - Business Development Manager Assistant

    Paris 2014 - 2014 - Performance of perfume market analysis: sell-out, world ranking and competitive ranking 
    - Management of digital initiatives: coordination and assistance to markets 
    - Elaboration of creative concepts: participation of high promotion podiums  animation for Chinese New Year
    - Participated in deployment of merchandising, training, CRM and digital projects
    - Development of retail oriented tools: digital initiatives (iPad), in-store tools (Scenting tools, Service Menu)  

    Acquired competencies:  Innovation and project management, business vision, communication, creativity, retail focus

  • Chanel - International Product Manager Assistant Fine Jewelry

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2013 - 2013 - Supported the launch of 3 international collections of fine jewelry (Ultra Solitaire, Plume de Chanel, Camélia Galbé)
    - Created internal (training, intranet) and external marketing tools
    - Reported French media campaign (online and offline)
    - Consolidated market benchmark and provided competition analyses
    - Process management on stock, flow and photo shooting of prototypes

  • Chanel - Trade Marketing Project Manager Assistant - Export Department

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2012 - 2012 Focused on European Travel Retail (Heinemann, Aélia, Nuance) and local Markets (10 countries)
    merchandising, visuals, assortments, and trade animations
    - Perfume Line “Coco Noir” and “N°5”: Planned, organized and developed commercial entertainment in European markets and duty-free stores
    - Carried out qualitative and quantitative feedbacks on each product launch

    Acquired competencies: skills to work in an international environment, flexibility, adaptability, implementation of international marketing plan in European direct markets and travel retail.

  • Beauté Prestige International/ SHISEIDO - Product Manager Assistant - French Subsidiary

    2009 - 2009 Focus on Jean Paul Gaultier and Narcisso Rodriquez Lines
    - Organized Internal events for Jean Paul Gaultier new campaign launch
    - Designed Advertisement and Sales Brocher for Paris points of sales
    - Qualitative Analyses and reporting onNarcisso Rodriguez new product launch campaign

Formations

  • ESC Rennes Business School

    Strasbourg 2011 - 2014 Marketing Research Methods - International Consumer Behavior - Brand Management - International Marketing Management - Marketing of Innovation - Professional Project Building - International Strategic Management - Marketing Intelligence and Pricing Strategy - Marketing Communication - B2B Marketing - Customer Experience Marketing - International Purchasing

  • UFR PEPS (Colmar)

    Colmar 2009 - 2010 Bac +3 Etude marketing et commerciale

  • Université Strasbourg 3 Robert Schuman

    Illkirch Graffenstaden 2007 - 2009 Bac +2

