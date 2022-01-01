Juliette PECH

Formation

2015-2016: MSc in Wine Management, School of Wine & Spirit Business, Dijon

2014-2016: Master in Management, Business School of Dijon. Leadership Team

2011-2014: Bachelor Management Hotel & Restaurant Management, Tourism and Catering, Vatel Lyon

2010-2011: Licence 1 of Law, Catholic Faculty of Lyon

2009-2010: Baccalaureat ES, Lycée Edouard Herriot in Lyon



Experiences

2015 (6 months): Pernod Ricard Brand Ambassador Junior

Sales, work with all the brands of Pernod, and ambassador of the Brand BYRRH

Improve the sales with B to B and B to C



2013 (7 months): Novotel Atlantis Shanghai Junior Guest Relation Manager

Establishment of partnerships with companies over the long term

Manage arrivals and organize



2012 (6 months): Le Chabichou (Hotel 4 *, 2 *Restaurant Michelin) Receptionist multipurpose events

Implementation of the winter season, translation of gourmet menus, creation of 5 events for the Rotary Club Savoie and Haute Savoie



2012 (3 months): Suites de la Potinières Lyon Waitress, barmen and event support

Waitress extra, organization Lyonnais events in partnership with GL Events



2008-2016: Terre de Templiers Head harvest. Family winery.

Cooperative winery guide. Banyuls sur mer



Language Skills

Languages: English (bilingual), German (fluent), Spanish (Read Written Spoke)), Learning Chinese

Cultural Immersion: BERLIN (3 months in total immersion)

DUBLIN (2 months as an exchange student)

MADRID VENICE ROME MALTA BARCELONA BEIJING ROMANIA



Interests & Community Life

Practice various sports: Classical and Contemporary Dance for 14 years. Tennis, competition ATP 30.1

Volunteer Work: Cook chef in a youth camp (160 meals per day)

Responsible Gourmet, Vignobl’esc ESC Dijon

President of Students Office Vatel Lyon, President of Gala 2014 Organizing Committee

Framing the introductory scuba diving (level II CMAS) dive Rédéris in Banyuls sur mer

Child care, tutoring / First Aid Certificate, AFPS





Mes compétences :

Wine business

Marketing

Management