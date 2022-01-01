Juliette PECH

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Dijon
Formation
2015-2016: MSc in Wine Management, School of Wine & Spirit Business, Dijon
2014-2016: Master in Management, Business School of Dijon. Leadership Team
2011-2014: Bachelor Management Hotel & Restaurant Management, Tourism and Catering, Vatel Lyon
2010-2011: Licence 1 of Law, Catholic Faculty of Lyon
2009-2010: Baccalaureat ES, Lycée Edouard Herriot in Lyon
Experiences
2015 (6 months): Pernod Ricard Brand Ambassador Junior
Sales, work with all the brands of Pernod, and ambassador of the Brand BYRRH
Improve the sales with B to B and B to C
2013 (7 months): Novotel Atlantis Shanghai Junior Guest Relation Manager
Establishment of partnerships with companies over the long term
Manage arrivals and organize
2012 (6 months): Le Chabichou (Hotel 4 *, 2 *Restaurant Michelin) Receptionist multipurpose events
Implementation of the winter season, translation of gourmet menus, creation of 5 events for the Rotary Club Savoie and Haute Savoie
2012 (3 months): Suites de la Potinières Lyon Waitress, barmen and event support
Waitress extra, organization Lyonnais events in partnership with GL Events
2008-2016: Terre de Templiers Head harvest. Family winery.
Cooperative winery guide. Banyuls sur mer
Language Skills
Languages: English (bilingual), German (fluent), Spanish (Read Written Spoke)), Learning Chinese
Cultural Immersion: BERLIN (3 months in total immersion)
DUBLIN (2 months as an exchange student)
MADRID VENICE ROME MALTA BARCELONA BEIJING ROMANIA
Interests & Community Life
Practice various sports: Classical and Contemporary Dance for 14 years. Tennis, competition ATP 30.1
Volunteer Work: Cook chef in a youth camp (160 meals per day)
Responsible Gourmet, Vignobl’esc ESC Dijon
President of Students Office Vatel Lyon, President of Gala 2014 Organizing Committee
Framing the introductory scuba diving (level II CMAS) dive Rédéris in Banyuls sur mer
Child care, tutoring / First Aid Certificate, AFPS
Mes compétences :
Wine business
Marketing
Management