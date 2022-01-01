Menu

Julisa DUPUIS

MEYLAN

Professional:
Over 10 years experience mainly in Marketing and Operations in multinational companies.

Main areas of expertise:
Supply Chain Management, Demand Planning, Supply Planning, Production Planning as well as Brand Marketing, Consumer & Market Insights, Product Management and Multifunctional team leadership.

Education:
BA Organizational Psychology (Mexico) complemented with an MBA with Global business focus (USA/Mexico) and a Master in International Management (France)

Mes compétences :
HR
Gestion
Logistique
Marketing
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • STMicroelectronics - Strategic marketing - Technical writer

    2016 - maintenant

  • Ericsson - Modems BU Backend Capacity Planner

    MASSY 2013 - 2016 * Defining and implementing supply chain for semiconductors business 
    * Driving the integration of suppliers in terms of way of work and systems (SAP and others) 
    * Supporting Production Plan analysis and being the interface between Test, Suppliers and Planning  
    * Driving the interface with Suppliers for Capacity reservation and production call offs 
    * Managing the test capacity for EWS and TNF along with Tester Specialist 
    * Interfacing between engineering and planning to ensure consistency of yield/throughput/cycle time data  * Supporting planners to build integrated production plan

  • ST Ericsson - Production Planner

    GRENOBLE 2011 - 2013 * Managing a complex portfolio of products and defining the production strategy with external suppliers 
    * Analyzing different demand signals to define master production plan 
    * Determining capacity needs at front end and back end 
    * Establishing and maintain valid priorities through production process and among different production sites  * Ensuring the time and efficient management of inventory and customer deliveries and satisfaction 
    * Supporting engineering team in product introduction ramp up phase and qualification of second sources for production  
    * Schedule customer orders and manage available to promise stock evolution

  • Hewlett Packard EMEA - Ingénieur Planificateur (Supply Leader Role) - IPG (Imaging & Printing Group)

    COURTABOEUF 2010 - 2011 * Supporting the implementation of virtual hub in EMEA for Printer business spare parts 
    * Managing a team of supply planners to ensure the most efficient stock level in all EMEA locations 
    * Managing escalations of supply problems with suppliers  
    * Coordinating spare parts forecast and planning activity for high volume printers on EMEA market 
    * Validating purchase orders proposed by the supply planners  
    * Defining and setting in place controls and KPIs to improve inventory levels and ensure on time shipments to internal and external customer

  • Hewlett Packard - Demand Planner

    COURTABOEUF 2010 - 2010 * Managing demand plans with EMEA country managers to ensure new product introduction ramp up and end of life fade out stock efficiency 
    * Forecasting the demand for a group of products of the commercial desktops line for EMEA countries  
    * Mapping demand planning process for Computers business in HP EMEA to ensure clarification of tasks  and support the knowledge management along a team with high turnover and 3 different countries loca

  • British American Tobacco - Chef de marque et produit - CAMEL

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2007 - 2009 * Developing original & successful marketing campaigns respecting brand template and using consumer and market insights to develop marketing and distribution strategy.  
    * Designing and coordinating massive consumer events 
    * Launching major innovations in POP material, consumer promotions, packaging and product  
    * Planning and managing yearly brand budget  
    * Managing local and international Ad Agencies  
    * Supporting brand strategy definition

  • British American Tobacco Mexico - Chargé d'études qualitatives & quantitatives marketing

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2005 - 2007 * Defining and implementing qualitative and quantitative market studies with consumers.  * Using insights and BV Segmentation to create marketing strategies  
    * Managing Mexico’s consumer segmentation process to feed strategic portfolio plans for 5 years  
    * Managing Quantitative Usage & Attitude Consumer Surveys twice a year and built strategic recommendations  
    * Performing the consumer and market research for brands (ad- hoc, pre-launch test, post-evaluation...)   * Managing local and international research agencies

  • British American Tobacco Mexico - HR Partner

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2004 - 2005 * Being strategic HR partner for the different functional areas in terms of recruitment,
    training, career management, talent management 
    * Following up HR KPI’s evolution and implementing improvement plans  * Defining new variable compensation scheme for sales task force 
    * Implementing new career management tool

Formations

  • IAE (Grenoble)

    Grenoble 2009 - 2010 Master Manager International

  • Thunderbird - The Garvin School Of International Management (Glendale, Arizona)

    Glendale, Arizona 2006 - 2008 MBA in Global Business

  • Instituto Tecnológico Y De Estudios Superiores De Monterrey (ITESM) (Monterrey)

    Monterrey 1999 - 2004 BAC+4 Psychologie des Entreprises

