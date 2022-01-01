Julisa DUPUIS

Professional:

Over 10 years experience mainly in Marketing and Operations in multinational companies.



Main areas of expertise:

Supply Chain Management, Demand Planning, Supply Planning, Production Planning as well as Brand Marketing, Consumer & Market Insights, Product Management and Multifunctional team leadership.



Education:

BA Organizational Psychology (Mexico) complemented with an MBA with Global business focus (USA/Mexico) and a Master in International Management (France)



Mes compétences :

HR

Gestion

Logistique

Marketing

Gestion de projet