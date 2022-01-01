Jurgen JAGER

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris
- Experienced CTO
- Founder of start-up companies ( > 10 years experience)
- Expertise in Big Data, BI and software development
- Expertise in Open Source marketing and business development
- Available for CTO, CTO in residence or business development at start-up companies to leverage the analytical process in the BI or Big Data as Data Scientist
Track records of engagements
- Owner and partner at Addinsoft (XLSTAT) for 8 years: revenue and customers quadrupled
- Founder and owner at Logmetrix start-up for a eCRM solution. Company sold to Thales and Com&stay.
- Project director and owner at Pertinence for a BPM software now part of Dassault systemes
Specialties:
- Development and consulting in the area of Data Analysis tools and Big Data as Data Scientist
- Consulting and Roll-out of Data Mining Solutions
- Industry experience in Banking and Insurance, Pharmaceutical, Aeronautic and Nuclear industries
- Adaptation of solutions to the final user needs
Mes compétences :
Java
Visual Basic
Python
C++
HTML
sas
xml
Lotus Domino
UNIX
Business Objects
Bugzilla
Microsoft SQL Server
Websphere
R
ClearQuest
Clearcase
Linux
DB2
Microsoft Windows
PHP
UML
Apache
Git
Mac OS X
subversion
OS/390
splus
XLstat
Oracle
SPSS
RUP