Jurgen JAGER

Paris

En résumé

- Experienced CTO
- Founder of start-up companies ( > 10 years experience)
- Expertise in Big Data, BI and software development
- Expertise in Open Source marketing and business development

- Available for CTO, CTO in residence or business development at start-up companies to leverage the analytical process in the BI or Big Data as Data Scientist

Track records of engagements
- Owner and partner at Addinsoft (XLSTAT) for 8 years: revenue and customers quadrupled
- Founder and owner at Logmetrix start-up for a eCRM solution. Company sold to Thales and Com&stay.
- Project director and owner at Pertinence for a BPM software now part of Dassault systemes

Specialties:
- Development and consulting in the area of Data Analysis tools and Big Data as Data Scientist
- Consulting and Roll-out of Data Mining Solutions
- Industry experience in Banking and Insurance, Pharmaceutical, Aeronautic and Nuclear industries
- Adaptation of solutions to the final user needs

Mes compétences :
Java
Visual Basic
Python
C++
HTML
sas
xml
Lotus Domino
UNIX
Business Objects
Bugzilla
Microsoft SQL Server
Websphere
R
ClearQuest
Clearcase
Linux
DB2
Microsoft Windows
PHP
UML
Apache
Git
Mac OS X
subversion
OS/390
splus
XLstat
Oracle
SPSS
RUP

Entreprises

  • Addinsoft - Associé Gérant

    Paris 2005 - 2013 - Responsable du build du produit XLSTAT (Add-in d’Excel pour l’analyse statistiques) sur les plates-formes Windows et MacOS.
    - Migration des codes sources des algorithmes vers le C++ et gestion des versions du code pendant plus que 8 ans
    - Gestion du marché germanophone (support, traduction) et des partenaires technologiques (Microsoft Excel TAP et Intel Premium Partner)
    - Création des nouveaux modules de produits pour les demandes clients dans les domaines DOE, SPC et analyses statistiques

  • Pertinence - Project Director

    2004 - 2005 - Consulting dans le domaine de l’amélioration continue (6 Sigma, qualité totale) auprès des grands comptes Pharma, Aéronautique et Spatial
    - Gestion des missions conseil avec des clients Allemands
    - Chargé des Taskforces internes pour la définition et le déploiement des nouveaux modules conseils (Pharma, Aéronautique, Nucléaire)

  • Thales (Kalima) - Consultant Senior

    2002 - 2004 - Consulting dans le domaine du Data Mining et du CRM auprès des clients de la Banque et de l’Assurance
    - Responsable du pôle Data Mining interne
    - Pilotage du développement de logiciels dans le domaine du Data Mining
    - Intégration fonctionnelle et technique dans l’offre Kalima des logiciels issus de la société Logmetrix

  • Logmetrix - Fondateur et Directeur Technique

    2000 - 2002 Développement d’une suite eCRM (Gestion de la relation clientèle par Internet) incluant des outils de Webmining
    - Management d’une équipe de 25 personnes sur 3 produits
    - Membre du conseil d’administration responsable de la stratégie logiciel
    - Elaboration des premiers prototypes produits et de la technologie générale
    - Responsable de la ligne logiciel (roadmap marketing) des produits

  • IBM - Développeur et responsable roadmap

    Bois-Colombes 1997 - 2000
    Troisième mission
    - Compilation des données brutes provenant des clients du produit Intelligent Miner
    - Membre de l’équipe du produit ; Analyse des demandes clients

    Deuxième mission
    - Membre de l’équipe « professional services » sur le produit Intelligent Miner
    - Chargé des scénarios techniques pour les foires Informatiques (CEBIT)

    Première mission
    - Responsable de 2 composants logiciels (algorithmes statistiques)
    - Développeur dans l’équipe produit de Data Mining « Intelligent Miner »

  • JIS - Data Scientist

    1995 - maintenant Consulting et Développement dans les domaines Big Data, Data Mining et BI parmi des clients comme RTE, BASF, Cegid et SHD

