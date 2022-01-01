Justine LARRIPA

Mes compétences :
Finite Element Modeling
Électronique de puissance
Automatisme et régulation
Management de projet
Matlab/Simulink
Cost out
LNG
Entreprises
GE Power Conversion
- Systems Project Engineer - Power Electronics Systems
2014 - maintenantSystems Project Engineer on medium voltage Variable Speed Drive Systems (VSDS) for Oil&Gas business.
In strong collaboration with the project manager (who is in charge of the financial and contractual part of the project), as a Systems Project Engineer I am in charge of leading the whole technical side of the project execution. My scope of work starts from hand-over after bid phase to installation and commissioning on site.
My role is to design, specify and follow up the manufacturing and testing of VSDS components such as transformers, power converters, motors, UPS / MCC, switchgears, etc ... and ensure that when each components are put together to create a system, the system is aligned with customer requirements.
GE Power Conversion
- DMP leader
2013 - 2014- Direct Material Productivity leader for the French power electronic plateform.
- Lead cost out activities on medium voltage converters
GE Power Conversion
- Product Engineer
2011 - 2014- Project execution in the French Power Electronics Platform
- Creation of build of material
- Cost optimization
- Medium voltage converter tests procedures
Renault
- Stagiaire ingénieur machines électriques
Boulogne-Billancourt 2010 - 2010Modélisation d'une machine à réluctance variable sur MAXWELL 2D, calcul des performances de la machine et début de la mise en place de la commande.