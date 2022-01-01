Retail
Kai AXAMITT
Kai AXAMITT
MONTIGNY-LES-METZ
En résumé
Ce profil n'est plus mis à jour, veuillez me contacter sur Linkedin !
mandoo Metz SARL
- Gérant
2018 - maintenant
Axamitt
- Marketing & Vente
2016 - 2018
Michelin
- Responsable des Ventes 2 Roues ALL / AUT / CH
FERRAND
2013 - 2016
EUROMASTER
- Responsable Marketing ALL / AUT
Montbonnot-Saint-Martin
2010 - 2013
Filiale du groupe Michelin
France MedienPartner GmbH
- Consultant
2009 - 2010
Mephisto SA
- Responsable Communication internationale
2008 - 2008
Media Saturn France (Groupe Metro)
- Responsable Marketing
2004 - 2008
Enseignes : Mediamarkt (Hypermédia) et (Planète) Saturn
Redblue Marketing GmbH (Groupe Media Saturn / Metro)
- Brand Manager
2001 - 2004
Enseignes : Mediamarkt (Hypermédia) et (Planète) Saturn
EDHEC Business School
Nice
1996 - 1997
2ème année
Universität Bayreuth
Bayreuth
1994 - 2000
Diplomkaufmann
Sciences économiques et de gestion de l’entreprise
Audrey MORAND
Benjamin JOUBERT
Chloe PERUSSEL
Fabrice CLAES
Hélène MASSON
Jocelyn BONNEAU
Nadia MEBARKI
Stefan BRINGMANN
Vanessa SAINSON
Yann GOURLET
