Karine COTTRINO
Karine COTTRINO
RHONE ALPES
Ophtalmic Compagnie
- Déléguée Commerciale division Verre secteur Rhône Alpes
2011 - maintenant
Optical Center
- Manager
2007 - 2011
Unité Optique
- Opticienne Diplomée
2001 - 2007
Institut Supérieur D'Optique ISO (Lyon)
Lyon
2001 - 2003
BTS en alternance opticien lunetier
opticien lunetier
Arnaud BELLOIN
Bérénice LAROCHETTE VANZATO
Cabinet RECRUTEMENT
Clémence GRIALOU
David CORREIA
Frederic ROYER
Guillaume OLIVIER
Jean-Luc LAROCHE
Mathias LEBRATI
Olivier RITTER DE VILLEROY