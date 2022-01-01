Menu

Karine COTTRINO

RHONE ALPES

Entreprises

  • Ophtalmic Compagnie - Déléguée Commerciale division Verre secteur Rhône Alpes

    2011 - maintenant

  • Optical Center - Manager

    2007 - 2011

  • Unité Optique - Opticienne Diplomée

    2001 - 2007

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur D'Optique ISO (Lyon)

    Lyon 2001 - 2003 BTS en alternance opticien lunetier

    opticien lunetier

