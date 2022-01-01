Retail
Karine DELMAS
Karine DELMAS
FRETIN
Entreprises
BOULANGER
- Responsable exploitation
FRETIN
2003 - maintenant
Fnac
- Assistante service client
IVRY SUR SEINE
1995 - 2003
Formations
Lycée Saint Vincent De Paul
Bordeaux
1991 - 1994
Réseau
Aurélie DADU
Eric CREPET
Eric TISSOT
Jean Benoit CAZENAVE
Jean-Marie BRIAL
Marie Laure WINGHAM
Maxime COLLING
Olivier LEGER
Thierry DE RIEVIERE