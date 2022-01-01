Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Karine DUFOSSE
Karine DUFOSSE
Nanterre cedex
Entreprises
MANPOWER
Nanterre cedex
maintenant
Selecta
- DIRECTRICE RHÔNE ALPES
Paris
2014 - maintenant
OFFICE DEPOT BS
- CHEF DES VENTES
Senlis
2006 - 2014
Formations
Institut Formation Affaires Et Gestion
Paris
1988 - 1991
Réseau
Bernard CHANCRIN
Les Professionnels Immo (Paris)
Catherine MANSET
Eric PEREZ
Franck VIGO
Katia PUECHBERTY
Mathieu NUZILLAT
Mireille FERRAND
Muriel DOUCERET
Richard FERET
Richard MONACO