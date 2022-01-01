Retail
Karine LOUISON
Ajouter
Karine LOUISON
MANDEURE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
ECIA
- R&D
1991 - maintenant
formulation mousses polyuréthane pour volants
Rockwool
- R&D
Paris
1990 - 1991
Formations
ENSCT Ecole Nationale Superieure De Chimie De Toulouse
Toulouse
1986 - 1989
Réseau
Gaël CARIOU
Gilles MARCONNET
Manuel CARMO
Naty GALINDO
Olivier SEBAN
Romuald LACOTTE
Yann FAILUTTI