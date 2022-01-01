Menu

Karine LOUISON

MANDEURE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Mandeure

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ECIA - R&D

    1991 - maintenant formulation mousses polyuréthane pour volants

  • Rockwool - R&D

    Paris 1990 - 1991

Formations

Réseau