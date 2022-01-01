Karine LUGARDON

-
Transgene
- Program Leader
Illkirch Graffenstaden Cedex
2017 - maintenant
-
DOMAIN THERAPEUTICS
- Senior Scientist - Project Manager
2012 - 2017
-
ROCHE - Clinical Pharmacology Unit
- Deputy Site Head / Business Division Lead
2009 - 2011
- Ensuring the daily smooth running of the Unit as member of the leadership team
- Implementation of the development’s strategy through the extension of capabilities and a better alignment to the Disease Therapeutic Area’s strategies
- Responsibility for feasibility, scheduling and budgeting of clinical trials and related resource planning and contracting
- Management of study management and subject recruitment teams
- Interaction with internal/external partners, Ethics Committee and Health Authorities
-
ROCHE - Clinical Pharmacology Unit
- Head of Strategic Support
2008 - 2009
- Ensuring the daily smooth running of the Unit as member of the leadership team
- Management of non-medical staff and activities to optimize an environment enabling the conduct of clinical trials: human resources (staff recruitment, development, coaching and performance management), study management, research laboratory, subject recruitment, finance (budget and projection), admin assistant and building capability (staff, facilities, equipment)
-
ROCHE - Clinical Pharmacology Unit
- Site Head ad interim
2008 - 2008
- Leading all the activities in the Unit and interacting with internal/external stakeholders
-
ROCHE - Clinical Pharmacology Unit
- Business Manager
2006 - 2007
- Ensuring the interface with internal/external partners to guarantee a centralised and optimal communication for all the study steps along with study management team
- Management of contracts, cost estimates, selection of external vendors and experts
- Identification and implementation of new collaborations (expertise, techniques, analyses) according to study needs
- Promotion of Unit’s activities to internal/external partners
-
FORENAP PHARMA
- Business Development Manager
2003 - 2006
- Development and management of international customers’ network and promotion of company’s services
- Set up and negotiation of cost estimates, contractual conditions and their follow up
- Coordination of full protocol feasibility including design, Ethic Committee considerations, assessments, timelines and recruitment
-
FORENAP PHARMA
- Clinical Project Manager
2000 - 2003
- Conception and preparation of protocols, inform consent forms, regulatory documents for submission to Ethics Committee and writing of clinical study reports.
- Review/update of study documents (CRF, Trial Master File, study specific guidelines…)
- Coordination and management of internal/external services partners to ensure timely and cost effective progression of studies.
- Ensuring the respect of internal SOPs and ICH-GCP guidelines
- Management of the relationships with sponsors for study conduct related activities