Khalid OUNANA

En résumé

My professional experience has given me:
- an in depth technical knowledge of the implementation of "wireless data" services and the associated core network technical requirements;
- a better understanding on how to translate technical features of products and services in Marketing arguments and value propositions to customers.

Mes compétences :
Vente
Prospection
Marketing
Développement commercial
Business development
VAS
OCS

Entreprises

  • Oracle Corporation - Regional Channel Sales & Alliances Manager, MEA

    Colombes 2015 - maintenant Managing the Alliances and Channels Sales functions for the telecommunications business, i.e. Core Network/NGIN/SDP (ex Acme Packet, Tekelec, BEA Systems...) and OSS/BSS (ex MetaSolv, Portal Software, Netsure...) solutions, across the Middle East & Africa region.

  • Oracle Corporation - EMEA Solution Specialist

    Colombes 2009 - 2015 Pre-Sales & Business Development activities for Oracle Communications Network Applications in EMEA with specific focus on France & Iberia, with an in-depth expertise in the Service Delivery Platform (SDP) area:
    - Next-Generation SIP & IMS Services (SIP AS, OSGi), Next-Generation IN & SCP Replacement (SCIM, Service Broker, IM-SSF...);
    - Convergent Charging (Online Mediation, OCS), Policy & Charging Control (PCRF);
    - Network Abstraction & Service Exposure (Parlay X, One API...), Service-Oriented Architecture (Orchestration/Composition, SOAP/REST...);
    - Content Delivery, Application Stores (WAC), Marketing & Advertising
    - Virtualization, Cloud Services, XaaS (Network, Platform, Software... as a Service)

    Achievements:
    - confirmed by France Telecom/Orange Group as the provider of choice for IMS/SIP and Next-Generation Services platform ($xM)
    - deployed as part of a Mobile IP Centrex/Virtual PBX solution at Orange Austria (ex-ONE)
    - selected as part of a Telephony AS solution by Vodafone Spain for IMS Telephony Services ($xM)
    - selected for Next-Generation IN deployment by a SRR (SFR affiliate in La Réunion island) for IN Services replacement (e.g. VPN, HomeZone...) ($xM)

  • BEA Systems - EMEA Technical Account Manager

    COLOMBES 2008 - 2009 Pre-Sales & Business Development activities for WebLogic Communications Platform (BEA's Telecom Middleware Service Delivery Platform solution offering) in EMEA with specific focus on France, Middle East & Africa:
    - Open SIP/IMS Application Server, Next-Generation IN & SCP Replacement;
    - Network Abstraction & Service Exposure, Service-Oriented Architecture (SOA)...

    Management of technical relationship with Partners (Network Equipment Providers e.g. Ericsson, Nokia-Siemens..., System Integrators e.g. HP, Atos-Origin, Cap Gemini, Bull, WiPro... and Independant Software Vendors e.g. Gintel, Convergin, Volantis...).

    Achievements:
    - selected by France Telecom/Orange Group as their Application Server platform of choice for IMS/SIP and Next-Generation Services developments ($xM)
    - selected as the preferred supplier of "IN Replacement" solutions (Mobile IP Centrex/Virtual PBX) by France Telecom/Orange Group (potential $xM each)
    - breakthrough in the Middle Eastern SDP market: deployed at Saudi Telecom (STC) for several multimedia services (RBT...)
    - deployed in Orascom Telecom's affiliate in Canada (Globalive/WIND Canada) for their Service Exposure/SDP launch...

    BEA Systems has been acquired by Oracle Corporation.

  • ZTE Corporation - Western Europe Pre-Sales & Technical Marketing Manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2005 - 2008 Pre-Sales & Technical Marketing for Value-Added Services platforms (messaging, location, intelligent network, video telephony/streaming, etc...), Billing Solutions (Online Charging, Convergent Billing) as well as VAS evolution to IMS Service Delivery Platform (e.g. OSA/Parlay, SIP AS, Instant Messaging, Presence, Group Management, Push-To-Talk...).

    Achievements:
    - breakthrough into the France Telecom/Orange Group for IN platforms in several European countries/affiliates (e.g. Spain, Poland, Slovakia, UK...) as well as Convergent Rating solutions in Emerging Markets (e.g. Kenya, Senegal, Ivory Coast...) and Location-Based Services (e.g. Poland...) worth $xM each
    - Messaging (VMS, SMSC), IN and OSS (Mediation, Provisioning) platforms deals with Outre-Mer Telecom (OMT) for their mobile networks in French Overseas territories (e.g. La Reunion, Mayotte, Martinique...) worth $xM

  • Nortel Networks - EMEA Technical Sales Support Manager

    Toronto 1998 - 2005 - Technical Sales Support Manager - OSS, Applications & Services (2004-2005)
    * Bid Management and RFX answering
    * participation at the negotiation process
    * Partnership Management with Service Enablers and OSS OEM vendors (e.g. Comverse, LogicaCMG, Glenayre, Redknee, MetaSolv, Rocket...) and joint bidding activities.

    - Wireless Demo Center Technical Project Manager (2001-2003)
    * gathering Marketing requirements and turning them into value proposition for Nortel wireless products
    * setting-up demos and performing actual Applications & Services demonstrations to customers: actual impact on the final steps of the Sales process

    - Wireless Internet Applications Engineer at Nortel-Matra Cellular R&D (2000-2001)
    * integration of 3rd party Service Platforms (WAP Gateway, SMSC, Prepaid...) to Nortel-Matra's GSM/GPRS equipments
    * GSM/GPRS Core Network expertise (Passport 7k/15k SGSNs, Contivity and Shasta GGSNs)

Formations

