Khalid OUNANA

-
Oracle Corporation
- Regional Channel Sales & Alliances Manager, MEA
Colombes
2015 - maintenant
Managing the Alliances and Channels Sales functions for the telecommunications business, i.e. Core Network/NGIN/SDP (ex Acme Packet, Tekelec, BEA Systems...) and OSS/BSS (ex MetaSolv, Portal Software, Netsure...) solutions, across the Middle East & Africa region.
-
Oracle Corporation
- EMEA Solution Specialist
Colombes
2009 - 2015
Pre-Sales & Business Development activities for Oracle Communications Network Applications in EMEA with specific focus on France & Iberia, with an in-depth expertise in the Service Delivery Platform (SDP) area:
- Next-Generation SIP & IMS Services (SIP AS, OSGi), Next-Generation IN & SCP Replacement (SCIM, Service Broker, IM-SSF...);
- Convergent Charging (Online Mediation, OCS), Policy & Charging Control (PCRF);
- Network Abstraction & Service Exposure (Parlay X, One API...), Service-Oriented Architecture (Orchestration/Composition, SOAP/REST...);
- Content Delivery, Application Stores (WAC), Marketing & Advertising
- Virtualization, Cloud Services, XaaS (Network, Platform, Software... as a Service)
Achievements:
- confirmed by France Telecom/Orange Group as the provider of choice for IMS/SIP and Next-Generation Services platform ($xM)
- deployed as part of a Mobile IP Centrex/Virtual PBX solution at Orange Austria (ex-ONE)
- selected as part of a Telephony AS solution by Vodafone Spain for IMS Telephony Services ($xM)
- selected for Next-Generation IN deployment by a SRR (SFR affiliate in La Réunion island) for IN Services replacement (e.g. VPN, HomeZone...) ($xM)
-
BEA Systems
- EMEA Technical Account Manager
COLOMBES
2008 - 2009
Pre-Sales & Business Development activities for WebLogic Communications Platform (BEA's Telecom Middleware Service Delivery Platform solution offering) in EMEA with specific focus on France, Middle East & Africa:
- Open SIP/IMS Application Server, Next-Generation IN & SCP Replacement;
- Network Abstraction & Service Exposure, Service-Oriented Architecture (SOA)...
Management of technical relationship with Partners (Network Equipment Providers e.g. Ericsson, Nokia-Siemens..., System Integrators e.g. HP, Atos-Origin, Cap Gemini, Bull, WiPro... and Independant Software Vendors e.g. Gintel, Convergin, Volantis...).
Achievements:
- selected by France Telecom/Orange Group as their Application Server platform of choice for IMS/SIP and Next-Generation Services developments ($xM)
- selected as the preferred supplier of "IN Replacement" solutions (Mobile IP Centrex/Virtual PBX) by France Telecom/Orange Group (potential $xM each)
- breakthrough in the Middle Eastern SDP market: deployed at Saudi Telecom (STC) for several multimedia services (RBT...)
- deployed in Orascom Telecom's affiliate in Canada (Globalive/WIND Canada) for their Service Exposure/SDP launch...
BEA Systems has been acquired by Oracle Corporation.
-
ZTE Corporation
- Western Europe Pre-Sales & Technical Marketing Manager
Boulogne-Billancourt
2005 - 2008
Pre-Sales & Technical Marketing for Value-Added Services platforms (messaging, location, intelligent network, video telephony/streaming, etc...), Billing Solutions (Online Charging, Convergent Billing) as well as VAS evolution to IMS Service Delivery Platform (e.g. OSA/Parlay, SIP AS, Instant Messaging, Presence, Group Management, Push-To-Talk...).
Achievements:
- breakthrough into the France Telecom/Orange Group for IN platforms in several European countries/affiliates (e.g. Spain, Poland, Slovakia, UK...) as well as Convergent Rating solutions in Emerging Markets (e.g. Kenya, Senegal, Ivory Coast...) and Location-Based Services (e.g. Poland...) worth $xM each
- Messaging (VMS, SMSC), IN and OSS (Mediation, Provisioning) platforms deals with Outre-Mer Telecom (OMT) for their mobile networks in French Overseas territories (e.g. La Reunion, Mayotte, Martinique...) worth $xM
-
Nortel Networks
- EMEA Technical Sales Support Manager
Toronto
1998 - 2005
- Technical Sales Support Manager - OSS, Applications & Services (2004-2005)
* Bid Management and RFX answering
* participation at the negotiation process
* Partnership Management with Service Enablers and OSS OEM vendors (e.g. Comverse, LogicaCMG, Glenayre, Redknee, MetaSolv, Rocket...) and joint bidding activities.
- Wireless Demo Center Technical Project Manager (2001-2003)
* gathering Marketing requirements and turning them into value proposition for Nortel wireless products
* setting-up demos and performing actual Applications & Services demonstrations to customers: actual impact on the final steps of the Sales process
- Wireless Internet Applications Engineer at Nortel-Matra Cellular R&D (2000-2001)
* integration of 3rd party Service Platforms (WAP Gateway, SMSC, Prepaid...) to Nortel-Matra's GSM/GPRS equipments
* GSM/GPRS Core Network expertise (Passport 7k/15k SGSNs, Contivity and Shasta GGSNs)