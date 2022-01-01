Khalil KHOURY

Senior Consultant



Parcours professionnel :

- Conseil (CRM, eCommerce)

- IT (développement et intégration dans le domaine des Télécoms)

- Ingénierie (aérospatiale, domotique)



Parcours académique :

- Mastère en Electronique et Télécommunications Aérospatiales (Supaéro)

- Bachelor of Engineering in Computer and Communications (American University of Beirut)

- Baccalauréat Scientifique, Option Mathématiques (Grand Lycée Franco-Libanais)



Langues pratiquées :

- Français, Anglais et Arabe (couramment)

- Russe, Allemand et Japonais (notions)



Mes compétences :

Informatique

Ingénieur informatique

Management

Mobilité

Organisation

Stratégie

Télécommunications

Télécoms