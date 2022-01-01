Khalil KHOURY

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris
Senior Consultant
Parcours professionnel :
- Conseil (CRM, eCommerce)
- IT (développement et intégration dans le domaine des Télécoms)
- Ingénierie (aérospatiale, domotique)
Parcours académique :
- Mastère en Electronique et Télécommunications Aérospatiales (Supaéro)
- Bachelor of Engineering in Computer and Communications (American University of Beirut)
- Baccalauréat Scientifique, Option Mathématiques (Grand Lycée Franco-Libanais)
Langues pratiquées :
- Français, Anglais et Arabe (couramment)
- Russe, Allemand et Japonais (notions)
Mes compétences :
Informatique
Ingénieur informatique
Management
Mobilité
Organisation
Stratégie
Télécommunications
Télécoms