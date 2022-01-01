Menu

Khalil KHOURY

PARIS

Senior Consultant

Parcours professionnel :
- Conseil (CRM, eCommerce)
- IT (développement et intégration dans le domaine des Télécoms)
- Ingénierie (aérospatiale, domotique)

Parcours académique :
- Mastère en Electronique et Télécommunications Aérospatiales (Supaéro)
- Bachelor of Engineering in Computer and Communications (American University of Beirut)
- Baccalauréat Scientifique, Option Mathématiques (Grand Lycée Franco-Libanais)

Langues pratiquées :
- Français, Anglais et Arabe (couramment)
- Russe, Allemand et Japonais (notions)

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Ingénieur informatique
Management
Mobilité
Organisation
Stratégie
Télécommunications
Télécoms

Entreprises

  • Atos Consulting - Senior Consultant

    2007 - maintenant Clients : France Télécom, Mobinil (Egypte), Somfy, La Poste
    Projets : CRM, Business Processes, Conduite du Changement, Stratégie Internet, AMOA, eCommerce, Centres d'Appels

  • Capgemini - Concepteur, Réalisateur et Intégrateur Confirmé

    SURESNES 2004 - 2007 Clients : Orange Business Services, SFR, Bouygues Télécom
    Projets : Selfcare, Customer Care, Middle Office, Portails
    Fonctions : Responsable d'Intégration, AMOA

Formations

