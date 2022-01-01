Menu

Laetitia SIONNEAU

Nantes

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Nantes

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CHU Nantes - Cadre responsable d unité d obstétrique

    Nantes 2014 - maintenant

  • Faculté de Droit Nantes -  en Formation professionnelle

    2013 - 2014 Master 2 Droit social et Management des ressources humaines -Fac de Droit Nantes

  • CHU - Cadre sage -Femme

    2010 - maintenant

  • Chu Nantes - Sage-femme

    Nantes 2004 - 2010

  • Hopital du Belvédère Mont Saint Aignan - Sage-femme

    1999 - 2003

Formations

Réseau