Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Laetitia SIONNEAU
Ajouter
Laetitia SIONNEAU
Nantes
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Nantes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CHU Nantes
- Cadre responsable d unité d obstétrique
Nantes
2014 - maintenant
Faculté de Droit Nantes
- en Formation professionnelle
2013 - 2014
Master 2 Droit social et Management des ressources humaines -Fac de Droit Nantes
CHU
- Cadre sage -Femme
2010 - maintenant
Chu Nantes
- Sage-femme
Nantes
2004 - 2010
Hopital du Belvédère Mont Saint Aignan
- Sage-femme
1999 - 2003
Formations
Ecole De Sage-Femme Nantes
Nantes
1995 - 1999
Réseau
Béatrice RIO VERRECCHIA
Christelle YVENAT
Cyrielle NGUYEN
Delphine BOUTON
Elsa GERAUD
Eric BELLIER
Julie CANU
Marion DU CREST
Nadine SADIMAN