Laetitia VERSEIL

LILLE

En résumé

Looking for a new position in the Sales and Business Development of innovative services/products for pharmaceutical, nutraceutical or cosmetics industries

15 years of experience in companies offering technical solutions

- 8 years as an international Business Developer (Fr + EU)
- 5 years as Business unit and team Manager (10 people)
- 4 years as an International Project Manager

Both scientific and commercial skills
Service and client satisfaction orientated
Motivated by challenges
Entrepreuneurial spirit

Mes compétences :
Account management
Networking
Business development
Qualité
Santé
Communication
Gestion de projet
Team Management

Entreprises

  • PURIFUNCTION - Business Development Manager

    2011 - 2014 Maîtrise des activités du développement d'affaires, reprenant les missions suivantes:
     Participation à la définition de Business Plan et de stratégies commerciales,
     Prospecter, développer et fidéliser un portefeuille clients sur les marchés pharma, nutra et cosmétique au niveau européen
     Analyser les besoins, rédiger et négocier des propositions commerciales en étroite collaboration avec les experts métiers
     Assurer la promotion technique et commerciale des activités et services lors de salons et congrès à l’international
     Assurer la relation client (suivi, satisfaction, réclamation)

    Autodidacte, mes qualités opérationnelles et mon sens du relationnel m'ont permis d'évoluer rapidement d’une fonction technique à des postes de développement d’affaires.

    Aussi, ma double compétence scientifique et commerciale et mon expérience de la gestion de projets me sont indispensables à la gestion de mes affaires en mode « Projet ». De l’identification du besoin client jusqu’à la clôture du projet, je suis la bonne réalisation des prestations en termes de faisabilité, réglementation, budget, planification, livrable, qualité, marge, en étroite collaboration avec les Chefs de projet technique.

  • Keyrus Biopharma -  Business Developer et responsable des opérations cliniques

    Levallois-Perret 2002 - 2011 Après différentes missions en tant que Chef de projet international détaché au sein de différents clients de Keyrus Biopharma (Sanofi, Aventis, Wyeth, Danone) j'ai intégré l'équipe de management interne de la CRO pour créer un département clinique et en développer les activités.
    J'ai pendant 5 ans partagé mon temps entre le recrutement et le management d'équipe (jusqu'à 30 personnes) et le développement des affaires (CA=2M€).

  • Société ASTER-CEPHAC - Attachée de Recherche Clinique

    1999 - 2002 Poste : ARC Senior de Phase I et II

Formations

Réseau