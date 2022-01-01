Laetitia VERSEIL

Looking for a new position in the Sales and Business Development of innovative services/products for pharmaceutical, nutraceutical or cosmetics industries



15 years of experience in companies offering technical solutions



- 8 years as an international Business Developer (Fr + EU)

- 5 years as Business unit and team Manager (10 people)

- 4 years as an International Project Manager



Both scientific and commercial skills

Service and client satisfaction orientated

Motivated by challenges

Entrepreuneurial spirit



Mes compétences :

Account management

Networking

Business development

Qualité

Santé

Communication

Gestion de projet

Team Management