Laetitia VERSEIL

Looking for a new position in the Sales and Business Development of innovative services/products for pharmaceutical, nutraceutical or cosmetics industries
15 years of experience in companies offering technical solutions
- 8 years as an international Business Developer (Fr + EU)
- 5 years as Business unit and team Manager (10 people)
- 4 years as an International Project Manager
Both scientific and commercial skills
Service and client satisfaction orientated
Motivated by challenges
Entrepreuneurial spirit
Mes compétences :
Account management
Networking
Business development
Qualité
Santé
Communication
Gestion de projet
Team Management