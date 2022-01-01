Menu

Laetitia VINCENT

PARIS

Over 6 years of experience in international marketing and BtoB communication: strategic marketing, operational marketing, corporate communications, product communications, media relations, budget management. Coordination of marketing, purchasing, through Web projects management, I have a 360° view of communication job.

Mes compétences :
Communication externe
Communication interne
Marketing opérationnel
Salons professionnels
Marketing internet

Entreprises

  • SMA Solutions - Marketing Assistant EMEA

    2014 - maintenant

  • 3S PHOTONICS - Marketing and Communications Manager

    Nozay 2007 - 2014 World leader in optoelectronic components for telecommunications.

    - Trade shows and events organization
    - Press relations
    - Website
    - Corporate communication
    - Product Marketing
    - Leads generation
    - Internal communication

  • ORACLE - Project Manager Assistant

    Colombes 2007 - 2007 Oracle Partners Day Manager "OPN DAY" is the annual event for Oracle 900 French partners.

    - Agenda organization
    - Marketing materials for seminars
    - External sponsors seeking (35% of budget)
    - Partners references seeking
    - Registration organization
    - Suppliers management

Formations

  • IFAG

    Paris 2005 - 2006 Master Marketing Management

  • UNIVERSITE PARIS XII ESA (Creteil)

    Creteil 2003 - 2005 Maîtrise Sciences de la Gestion (MSG)

