Laurence DEMUYNCK
Laurence DEMUYNCK
Corte
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Université de Corse Pasquale Paoli
- Technicien de recherche
Corte
2010 - maintenant
Sous préfecture de Corte
- Adjoint administratif
2009 - 2009
CPAM
- Téléconseillère
Paris
2009 - 2009
Lycée Pascal Paoli
- Formatrice FLE
2007 - 2010
Média Formation
- Assistante administrative / Formatrice FLE
1996 - 2005
Formations
ESPEME Groupe EDHEC (Lille)
Lille
1990 - 1993
Lycée Gaston Berger Prépa HEC
Lille
1988 - 1990
