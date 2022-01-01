Menu

Laurence DENIS

PARIS

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Magazine TDC, CNDP - Rédactrice scientifique

    2013 - maintenant

  • Cité des sciences et de l'industrie - Médiatrice scientifique

    2012 - 2013

  • Éditions Belin - Éditrice scientifique

    PARIS 2011 - 2012

  • Cité des sciences et de l'industrie - Médiatrice scientifique

    2008 - 2011

  • ENS Paris - Chercheur post-doctorant

    2007 - 2008

  • CSH Laboratory - Chercheur post-doctorant

    2002 - 2006

  • Laboratoire mixte CNRS/Aventis - Chercheur doctorant

    1999 - 2002

  • Université Claude Bernard Lyon I - Moniteur

    1999 - 2002

