Laurence DUCHIRON

Applying 15 years experience with women’s apparel to consulting for brands looking to improve their product offer or develop lingerie/swim as a new category.



ABILITIES

• Solid knowledge of the lingerie/beachwear industry. Providing insight, direction and leadership regarding new product and merchandising needs, creating opportunities for the brand and category based upon statistical analysis, market trends and practical knowledge of the industry.

• Strategic thinking : Creating comprehensive product strategies and concepts, in adherence to the time and business goals.

• Communication skills : Effectively communicating with all levels of organization - internal and external.

• Working teams management : Driving the Product Development process in collaboration with design, fitting, sourcing, buying and marketing to achieve brand and category plans.

• International understanding : Expertise in an international environment with 15 years experience and knowledge of international markets (USA, Asia and Europe) and distribution needs (both retail and wholesale).

• Financials and organizational skills : Responsible for costing procedure, planning and profitability metrics.



Mes compétences :

Développement produits et concepts

Luxe

Marketing

Gestion de projet

Chef de produit