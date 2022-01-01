Menu

Laurence DUCHIRON

PARIS

Applying 15 years experience with women’s apparel to consulting for brands looking to improve their product offer or develop lingerie/swim as a new category.

ABILITIES
• Solid knowledge of the lingerie/beachwear industry. Providing insight, direction and leadership regarding new product and merchandising needs, creating opportunities for the brand and category based upon statistical analysis, market trends and practical knowledge of the industry.
• Strategic thinking : Creating comprehensive product strategies and concepts, in adherence to the time and business goals.
• Communication skills : Effectively communicating with all levels of organization - internal and external.
• Working teams management : Driving the Product Development process in collaboration with design, fitting, sourcing, buying and marketing to achieve brand and category plans.
• International understanding : Expertise in an international environment with 15 years experience and knowledge of international markets (USA, Asia and Europe) and distribution needs (both retail and wholesale).
• Financials and organizational skills : Responsible for costing procedure, planning and profitability metrics.

Mes compétences :
Développement produits et concepts
Luxe
Marketing
Gestion de projet
Chef de produit

Entreprises

  • LA PERLA - MERCHANDISING & PRODUCTS DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR

    2009 - maintenant • Supervised a team of 74 : 4 Product Managers + 70 for Product Development (atelier, prototyping, fitting…)
    • Directly responsible for the development, management and execution of all aspects of product development including brand building, innovation, line development and financial performance.
    • Executive Committee member. Reported directly to CEO.

  • CHANTELLE - COLLECTIONS MANAGER

    Cachan 2004 - 2009 • Managed 4 product Managers
    • Responsible for collections management and product development coordination.
    • Ensured the development of a retail offer.
    • Contributed in expanding on the U.S. market through an adapted offer and partnership with clients.

  • CHANTELLE - PRODUCT MANAGER

    Cachan 1999 - 2003 • Promoted to product manager on Chantelle brand, in charge of new products development.
    • Developed a specific offer for Asian markets.
    • Responsible for 2 other projects : first website and first visual merchandising concept for Dept Stores.

  • CHANTELLE - PRODUCT MANAGER

    Cachan 1998 - 1999 • In charge of POS communication and all aspects of operational marketing for Passionata.

Formations

  • Sophia University (Tokyo)

    Tokyo 1997 - 1998 INTERNATIONAL MARKETING

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Rouen 1994 - 1998 MERCHANDISING AND MANAGEMENT

