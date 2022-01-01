Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Laurence GAILLARD
Laurence GAILLARD
Courbevoie
En résumé
Mariée, 2 enfants
Mes compétences :
negociation
management
Bostik
- Compte clé
Courbevoie
2014 - maintenant
Bostik
- Directrice régional
Courbevoie
2011 - 2014
Bostik
- Responsable de secteur
Courbevoie
2006 - 2010
Falke
- Responsable grands comptes
1998 - 2005
Falke
- Responsable grands comptes
1995 - 1998
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alexandre QUIQUEREZ
Catherine LANDUREN
Cathy NTOYA
Cédric TOURTOY
Fabrice LECLERC
Isabelle BERTOMEU
Nathalie ANGELIER
Philippe DELECOLLE
Sylvie GOURNET
Thibaut BACQUET