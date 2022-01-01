Menu

Laurence GIORDANO

Ivry-sur-Seine

En résumé

STANLEY Security France* (CA 2014 : 240 M€), est l’intégrateur référence pour la sécurité électronique des professionnels, des entreprises et des grands comptes. Rejoindre le Groupe Stanley Black&Decker, c’est intégrer une entreprise internationale prestigieuse, leader mondial de l’outillage et de la sécurité !

Plus de 50 postes sont à pourvoir en 2015. N’hésitez donc plus et venez rejoindre nos 1700 collaborateurs : http://www.stanley-securite.fr/carriere

*STANLEY Security is one of the leading security providers in Europe. STANLEY Security offers fully integrated security solutions that are tailored to the specific needs of customers across multiple sectors. Solutions include access control, intruder alarms, video surveillance, alarm monitoring, fire protection, biometric authentication and much more. STANLEY represents a network of resources, state-of-the-art technology and a culture dedicated to excellence, where its employees have the training, the equipment and the processes they need to deliver the finest security solutions

Mes compétences :
Recrutement
Gestion administrative
Ressources humaines

Entreprises

  • Stanley Security France - Assistante RH

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2014 - maintenant Recrutement profil commercial pré-sélection des CV, tri des candidatures
    Intervention dans les différents périmètres SSF
    Rédaction des lettres d’engagement, des contrats de travail pour les nouveaux salariés (CDD, CDI, temps partiel) et d’avenants sur tous les périmètres de l’entreprise
    Rédaction de courriers (renouvellement des périodes d’essai, réponses aux salariés (démission, demandes d’information, congé parental, paternité…)
    Participation aux réunions DP Sud
    Contacts avec des organismes extérieurs (avocats + juridiction, organismes publics, mutuelle et prévoyance)
    Reporting RH : suivi des CAPN, suivi des périodes d’essai, suivi des retours avenants
    Gestion et suivi de la médecine du travail

  • Général de Protection - Gestionnaire paye & GAP

    1999 - 2014

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau