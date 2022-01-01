Laurence HALLIER

CLAMART2015 - maintenant26 ANS D'EXPERIENCE INDUS/R&D/SUPPLY-CHAIN AU SEIN DU GROUPE DANONE puis KRAFT FOODS - MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL:
1989-1993 Ingénieur process, puis chef de production Biscuiterie L'ALSACIENNE
1993-1996 Recherche et Développement BELIN
1996-2000 Recherche et Développement LU
2000-2002 Supply-chain: responsable planification centrale LU
2002-2004 Responsable entrepôt logistique LU
2005-2006 Coordination Projet refonte du réseau logistique LU
2006-2008 Responsable dépôts primaires et chef de projets Supply-Chain LU
2008-2009 Responsable Transport LU France.
2009-2012: Chef de projet Warehousing Transport Kraftfoods
2013-2015: Country Fullfilment Manager / Export Customer Service Manager Mondelez
depuis juillet 2015: Supply Planning Manager Mondelez International