Laurence HALLIER

CLAMART

Entreprises

  • Kraft

    CLAMART maintenant

  • Mondelez International - S&OP Manager

    CLAMART 2015 - maintenant 26 ANS D'EXPERIENCE INDUS/R&D/SUPPLY-CHAIN AU SEIN DU GROUPE DANONE puis KRAFT FOODS - MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL:
    1989-1993 Ingénieur process, puis chef de production Biscuiterie L'ALSACIENNE
    1993-1996 Recherche et Développement BELIN
    1996-2000 Recherche et Développement LU
    2000-2002 Supply-chain: responsable planification centrale LU
    2002-2004 Responsable entrepôt logistique LU
    2005-2006 Coordination Projet refonte du réseau logistique LU
    2006-2008 Responsable dépôts primaires et chef de projets Supply-Chain LU
    2008-2009 Responsable Transport LU France.
    2009-2012: Chef de projet Warehousing Transport Kraftfoods
    2013-2015: Country Fullfilment Manager / Export Customer Service Manager Mondelez
    depuis juillet 2015: Supply Planning Manager Mondelez International

