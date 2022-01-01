Menu

Laurence KAHIL-BACON

MARCY-L'ETOILE

Entreprises

  • bioMérieux -  Chef de projets- Projects Portfolio Support Office

    MARCY-L'ETOILE 2015 - maintenant

  • bioMérieux - Chef de projets Ingénierie

    MARCY-L'ETOILE 2013 - 2015 Developpement de procédés et industrialisation
    Gestion de projets industriels à l'international

  • BioMérieux - Chef de projet-Global Manufacturing Support

    MARCY-L'ETOILE 2011 - 2013 Gestion de projets industriels transverses

  • Becton dickinson - Process engineer

    Le Pont de Claix 2006 - 2011

  • SpineVision - Ingénieur Industrialisation

    Lyon 2006 - 2006 - Industrialisation/ Méthodes

  • BD Medical Pharmaceutical Systems - Ingénieur Procédés- WW Engineering

    2006 - 2011 - Industrialisation: Développement, transfert,validation, ingénierie des procédés
    - Gestion de projet / international
    -Méthode Six Sigma- DMAIC

  • Medtronic Sofamor Danek Deggendorf GmbH (Germany) - Ingénieur Production- Substituts osseux synthetiques

    2002 - 2006 - Responsable unité de production semi-industrielle - Biocéramiques
    - Validation de process
    - Synthese poudres Phosphates de Calcium

Formations

  • TU Berlin / Max-Planck-Institut Für Kolloid- Und Grenzflächenforschung (Charlottenburg Berlin / Potsdam)

    Charlottenburg Berlin / Potsdam 2000 - 2001 Ceramiques techniques/ Biomatériaux

  • Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées

    Villeurbanne 1996 - 2001 Science et Génie des Matériaux

