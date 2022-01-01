Laurence KAHIL-BACON

-
bioMérieux
- Chef de projets- Projects Portfolio Support Office
MARCY-L'ETOILE
2015 - maintenant
-
bioMérieux
- Chef de projets Ingénierie
MARCY-L'ETOILE
2013 - 2015
Developpement de procédés et industrialisation
Gestion de projets industriels à l'international
-
BioMérieux
- Chef de projet-Global Manufacturing Support
MARCY-L'ETOILE
2011 - 2013
Gestion de projets industriels transverses
-
Becton dickinson
- Process engineer
Le Pont de Claix
2006 - 2011
-
SpineVision
- Ingénieur Industrialisation
Lyon
2006 - 2006
- Industrialisation/ Méthodes
-
BD Medical Pharmaceutical Systems
- Ingénieur Procédés- WW Engineering
2006 - 2011
- Industrialisation: Développement, transfert,validation, ingénierie des procédés
- Gestion de projet / international
-Méthode Six Sigma- DMAIC
-
Medtronic Sofamor Danek Deggendorf GmbH (Germany)
- Ingénieur Production- Substituts osseux synthetiques
2002 - 2006
- Responsable unité de production semi-industrielle - Biocéramiques
- Validation de process
- Synthese poudres Phosphates de Calcium