Laurence LELEUX

Mercuri Urval aligns key people to the strategic needs of our clients. We work with you to identify, develop and acquire the capabilities you need to make your strategies work. We help address and answer four key questions:

- What capabilities do you need?

- What capabilities do you have?

- What capabilities can you develop?

- What capabilities do you need to acquire?



Clarifying the link between your future needs and essential people capabilities, we support you to utilize your existing people most effectively and to recruit strategically. We combine global reach with deep local business knowledge and have an unrivalled ability to work across national and cultural boundaries. After more than 40 years, the measure of our success is still the same - how well we contribute to yours.



