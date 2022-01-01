After her start on stage singing jazz standards and taking lead roles in musicals, Laurence Malherbe spent two years at the "Conservatoire National de Région d'Orléans" and graduated with a "Premier Prix de Chant". She has also earned two "2ème Prix" from the International Contests of the UFAM and Léopold Bellan. She continued with the CNIPAL in Marseille with Teresa Zylis-Gara and Robert Tear. She has completed Master-Classes with Sylvia Sass and Thierry Pillon, Walter Berry, David Jones. She has personally received encouragement and support from Gabriel Dussurget (Founder of the french "Festival d'aix en Provence") and Maestro Landowski (French Composer and Conductor).

She sang on stage in : "L'heure Espagnole" (Concepcion), "Le Nozze Di Figaro" (Barbarina), "Falstaff" (Meg), "La Bohème" (Mimi, Musetta), "La Cenerentola" (Clorinda), "Rigoletto" (Contessa di Ceprano), "Jenufa" (Barena), "La Périchole" (deuxième cousine), "la Tragédie de Carmen" (Micaela), "Hänsel et Gretel" (Le Marchand de sable and La fée), "Don Giovanni" (Donna Elvira), "Carmen" (Frasquita), " Krönungsmesse" by Mozart, "Stabat-Mater" by Dvorak,"Le Déluge" by Saint-Saëns, "Missa Brevis" by Henri Collet, in several European cities; with conductors like Friedman Layer, Paul Meyer, Philip Walsch, David Miller, Philippe Péatier, Amaury du Closel, Franck Villard... with orchestras such as the "Chamber Orchestra" of Prague, the "Pasdeloup Orchestra", or the National Orchestra of Montpellier. Didier Castell-Jacomin, Pianist invited her to share the program for recitals in Europe (France, Netherlands…)

For live french national radio France Musique, she sang extracts of "Turandot" by Puccini and "Les Pêcheurs de Perles" by Bizet. Always on France Musique and live, she was invited by Gaëlle Le Gallic to sing Schumann’s cycle : "Myrten".

In 2011, Laurence will record Lieder of Schubert for the firm Cristal Records Classic.

Laurence teaches at Conservatoire in Suresnes (France)



Mes compétences :

Chanteuse

Artiste

Musicienne

Professeur de chant