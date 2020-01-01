Menu

Laurent DUBUS

Colombes

Process
Contract Management

  • Oracle - XLob Commercial Director

    Colombes 2018 - maintenant

  • Oracle France - Financing Territory Manager in Oracle Financing Division

    Colombes 2012 - 2018 OFD role is to facilitate customer acquisition of any Oracle products through any channel by providing flexible payment solutions.

    Providing support to the organization though the sales cycle
    Participating to the dialog with the customer in order to understand the needs
    Discussing with customer teams to understand budgeting, accounting and invoicing needs
    Collaborating with internal teams, partners and customers in order to build an offer satisfying for all parties
    Using financing expertise to tailor a financial solution
    Advising benefit of the different solution
    Educating internal team, partner and customer to bring them a range of option for each type of acquisition

  • Oracle France - Senior Manager, Contract and Business Practices France in Global Contract Services

    Colombes 2007 - 2012 GCS role is to support the sales team during the contract negotiation in order to build offer satisfying the customer and in accordance with corporate policies and to provide high quality contract documentation, in a timely manner.

    Animating, coaching, training, assessing the knowledge and performance of the team members and leading though excellence to ensure high level quality of contract
    Building team and employee development programs as needed
    Reviewing the sales pipe and manage activity among the team to ensure balance workload between the member as well as the involvement of the Shared Service Center team.
    Leading the change from a back office position to a middle/front office position, by working on the new job description, and integrating the Contract team even more inside in the sales cycle improving the support delivered to the sales team allowing, in addition to the advising, to have direct negotiation with the customers and act and be seen as partners
    Providing training to all the team involved in the customer negotiation on Contract, Pricing, Business Practices and tools; as needed provide training externally (Cigref).
    Leading, on different timeframe, France and Africa (excluding Egypt and South Africa) teams, covering Software, Hardware and Services.
    Leading the pilots to transfer drafting activities (starting with Crm Ondemand/Saas) and approval to the shared services center.

  • Oracle France -  Senior Contract Specialist in Global Contract Services

    Colombes 2002 - 2007 GCS role is to support the sales team during the contract negotiation in order to build offer satisfying the customer and in accordance with corporate policies and to provide high quality contract documentation, in a timely manner.

    Covering License, Consulting, Acs, On Demand, Cloud for both Field and Oracle Direct
    Acting as a trusted advisor and prime point of contact for any contract related subject (early engagement)
    Advising sales during sales cycle in term of contract structure and business practices option available with pros & cons to be proposed to the customer and to requested as approvals
    Negotiating contracts with customers and proposed compromising wording allowing to reach an agreement
    Reviewing the approvals and drafted high quality contracts in a timely manner of the most complex contracts
    Interacting with the internal team (Rev Rec, Legal, and Business Practices) to ensure corporate policies are met and revenue can be recognized
    Proposing closing plan with milestones and potential issues
    Validating and participated to the booking/invoicing of the purchase orders placed by customers,
    Reviewing legacy and acquired companies agreements
    Supporting other team member as France Superuser for eZquote and France & MEA Superuser for eZorder
    Training new team members and sales
    Translating ordering documents and optional clauses,
    Supporting the local Business Analyst in relation to the consolidation of field license revenue.

  • Oracle France - Order Administrator in Oracle University

    Colombes 1996 - 2002 Validating that files are completed for invoicing
    Raising invoices in Account Receivable and also credit/rebill
    Maintaining statistic reporting in order to ensure KPI are satisfied
    Validating orders in Goes applications for customers dedicated training with reporting to Sales Manager and Divisional Director
    Preparing the consolidation of French Oracle University revenue with reporting to Strategic Business Analyst and Divisional Director.

