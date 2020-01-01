Laurent DUBUS

Oracle France
- Financing Territory Manager in Oracle Financing Division
Colombes2012 - 2018OFD role is to facilitate customer acquisition of any Oracle products through any channel by providing flexible payment solutions.
Providing support to the organization though the sales cycle
Participating to the dialog with the customer in order to understand the needs
Discussing with customer teams to understand budgeting, accounting and invoicing needs
Collaborating with internal teams, partners and customers in order to build an offer satisfying for all parties
Using financing expertise to tailor a financial solution
Advising benefit of the different solution
Educating internal team, partner and customer to bring them a range of option for each type of acquisition
Oracle France
- Senior Manager, Contract and Business Practices France in Global Contract Services
Colombes2007 - 2012GCS role is to support the sales team during the contract negotiation in order to build offer satisfying the customer and in accordance with corporate policies and to provide high quality contract documentation, in a timely manner.
Animating, coaching, training, assessing the knowledge and performance of the team members and leading though excellence to ensure high level quality of contract
Building team and employee development programs as needed
Reviewing the sales pipe and manage activity among the team to ensure balance workload between the member as well as the involvement of the Shared Service Center team.
Leading the change from a back office position to a middle/front office position, by working on the new job description, and integrating the Contract team even more inside in the sales cycle improving the support delivered to the sales team allowing, in addition to the advising, to have direct negotiation with the customers and act and be seen as partners
Providing training to all the team involved in the customer negotiation on Contract, Pricing, Business Practices and tools; as needed provide training externally (Cigref).
Leading, on different timeframe, France and Africa (excluding Egypt and South Africa) teams, covering Software, Hardware and Services.
Leading the pilots to transfer drafting activities (starting with Crm Ondemand/Saas) and approval to the shared services center.
Oracle France
- Senior Contract Specialist in Global Contract Services
Colombes2002 - 2007GCS role is to support the sales team during the contract negotiation in order to build offer satisfying the customer and in accordance with corporate policies and to provide high quality contract documentation, in a timely manner.
Covering License, Consulting, Acs, On Demand, Cloud for both Field and Oracle Direct
Acting as a trusted advisor and prime point of contact for any contract related subject (early engagement)
Advising sales during sales cycle in term of contract structure and business practices option available with pros & cons to be proposed to the customer and to requested as approvals
Negotiating contracts with customers and proposed compromising wording allowing to reach an agreement
Reviewing the approvals and drafted high quality contracts in a timely manner of the most complex contracts
Interacting with the internal team (Rev Rec, Legal, and Business Practices) to ensure corporate policies are met and revenue can be recognized
Proposing closing plan with milestones and potential issues
Validating and participated to the booking/invoicing of the purchase orders placed by customers,
Reviewing legacy and acquired companies agreements
Supporting other team member as France Superuser for eZquote and France & MEA Superuser for eZorder
Training new team members and sales
Translating ordering documents and optional clauses,
Supporting the local Business Analyst in relation to the consolidation of field license revenue.
Oracle France
- Order Administrator in Oracle University
Colombes1996 - 2002Validating that files are completed for invoicing
Raising invoices in Account Receivable and also credit/rebill
Maintaining statistic reporting in order to ensure KPI are satisfied
Validating orders in Goes applications for customers dedicated training with reporting to Sales Manager and Divisional Director
Preparing the consolidation of French Oracle University revenue with reporting to Strategic Business Analyst and Divisional Director.