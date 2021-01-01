Retail
Laurent SPIQUEL
Ajouter
Laurent SPIQUEL
REZE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Société Gastronome (groupe Terrena)
- Chef de projet R&D
2012 - maintenant
Société GEO groupe MADRANGE
- Chef de projet R&D
2006 - 2011
Formations
Institut Supérieur D'Agriculture
Beauvais
1984 - 1989
Réseau
Anne-Joëlle COCHARD
Christophe REY
David LE BIHAN
Elodie AVRY
François CHABRIER
Gonzague FOURAULT
Lionel COMMISSAIRE
Marie TURCOT
Mathieu SUTTER
Sébastien ALLAIRE