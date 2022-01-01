Menu

Lauriane BARRITAUD

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Analyse environnementale
Chimie analytique
R&D

Entreprises

  • Veolia Environnement Recherche et Innovation - Senior Research engineer

    Paris 2010 - maintenant IN CHARGE OF RESEARCH STUDIES :
    - Scientific and technology watch
    - Definition of experimental design
    - Supervision of technicians and trainees
    - Writing of study reports
    - Identification and supervision of partnerships with academics or industrials.
    - Scientific communications in France and abroad: posters, oral talks

    IN CHARGE OF TECHNICAL ASSISTANCES:
    - Client contact
    - Quotation
    - Financial follow-up
    - Technical report

    ANALYTICAL EXPERTISE :
    - Characterization and screening of environmental samples (qualitative research of about 2000 molecules)
    - Development and validation of multi-residue analytical methods of organic micropollutants in environmental matrix
    - Techniques : LC-HRMS (Orbitrap), LC-MS/MS, LC-UV, GC-MS,
    - Extraction and purification techniques: LLE, SPE, SBSE

    APPLICATION OF EXTRACTION AND PURIFICATION PROCEDURES FOR WASTE VALORIZATION OR PRODUCT MANUFACTURE :
    - Extraction and purification of proteins from plant seeds
    - Extraction of minerals from waste

  • Centre d'Analyses Environnementales - Engineer in analytical chemistry

    massy 2007 - 2010 - Development of multi-residue analytical methods of organic micropollutants in environmental matrix: pesticides, endocrine disruptors, flame retardants…
    => 8 methods developed
    - Validation of analytical protocols (NF 90-210)
    - Analytical techniques: GC-MS, LC-MS/MS
    - Extraction and purification techniques: LLE, SPE, SBSE
    - Transfer of new methods to the routine lab, training of technicians.
    - Supervision of trainees

