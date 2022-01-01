Lauriane BARRITAUD

Mes compétences :
Analyse environnementale
Chimie analytique
R&D
Entreprises
Veolia Environnement Recherche et Innovation
- Senior Research engineer
Paris2010 - maintenantIN CHARGE OF RESEARCH STUDIES :
- Scientific and technology watch
- Definition of experimental design
- Supervision of technicians and trainees
- Writing of study reports
- Identification and supervision of partnerships with academics or industrials.
- Scientific communications in France and abroad: posters, oral talks
IN CHARGE OF TECHNICAL ASSISTANCES:
- Client contact
- Quotation
- Financial follow-up
- Technical report
ANALYTICAL EXPERTISE :
- Characterization and screening of environmental samples (qualitative research of about 2000 molecules)
- Development and validation of multi-residue analytical methods of organic micropollutants in environmental matrix
- Techniques : LC-HRMS (Orbitrap), LC-MS/MS, LC-UV, GC-MS,
- Extraction and purification techniques: LLE, SPE, SBSE
APPLICATION OF EXTRACTION AND PURIFICATION PROCEDURES FOR WASTE VALORIZATION OR PRODUCT MANUFACTURE :
- Extraction and purification of proteins from plant seeds
- Extraction of minerals from waste
Centre d'Analyses Environnementales
- Engineer in analytical chemistry
massy2007 - 2010- Development of multi-residue analytical methods of organic micropollutants in environmental matrix: pesticides, endocrine disruptors, flame retardants…
=> 8 methods developed
- Validation of analytical protocols (NF 90-210)
- Analytical techniques: GC-MS, LC-MS/MS
- Extraction and purification techniques: LLE, SPE, SBSE
- Transfer of new methods to the routine lab, training of technicians.
- Supervision of trainees