Laurie FAVIER

Working in Hospitality & Tourism has always been my passion !
I can offer you my skills in:
Sales
Strategy
Account Management
Negociation
My experience of MICE market on 2 perspectives - Operationnal sales & Global sales.
Goal- oriented, proactive, organized, keeping excellent contact with all the people i work with, I often take the lead and keep always in mind the most important :
achievment of targeted objectives and client satisfaction !
Below a sneak peek of my experience, if you want to know more, contact me !
Mes compétences :
Vente
Développement commercial
Luxe
Marketing
Management
Tourisme
Autonomie
Adaptabilité