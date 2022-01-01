Menu

Laurie FAVIER

PARIS

En résumé

Working in Hospitality & Tourism has always been my passion !

I can offer you my skills in:
Sales
Strategy
Account Management
Negociation

My experience of MICE market on 2 perspectives - Operationnal sales & Global sales.

Goal- oriented, proactive, organized, keeping excellent contact with all the people i work with, I often take the lead and keep always in mind the most important :

achievment of targeted objectives and client satisfaction !


Below a sneak peek of my experience, if you want to know more, contact me !

Mes compétences :
Vente
Développement commercial
Luxe
Marketing
Management
Tourisme
Autonomie
Adaptabilité

Entreprises

  • UEFA EURO 2016 - Commerciale Hospitalité

    2014 - 2016
    Selling VIP skyboxes & catering during EURO2016 soccer competition
    Sales & Operational role during 6 weeks tournament in Stade Vélodrome (1600 pax)
    Target : french companies (BtoB)
    Results : 3M€

  • Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group - Global Sales Office - Sales Manager MICE

    2009 - 2014 Account Management , Increasing market shares and optimizing revenue in our hotels
    (Hunting, Upselling, Cross-selling, Increasing Loyalty on my clients portfolio)
    Defining sales strategy & managing my own Sales Action Plan
    Target : parisian & spanish companies (all fields) + MICE agencies (Third parties)
    Results : 5M€

  • Radisson Blu Hotel Marseille 4* 189 chambres - Meetings & Events Supervisor

    2006 - 2009 Optimizing hotel MICE revenue / REVPAR by converting opportunities & upsell
    Organizing & coordinating with onsite teams client’s events
    Implementation of SOP’s and FUP’s to ensure guest satisfaction
    Target : worldwide companies & agencies

  • Magic Tours & Travel Incoming New York City, USA - Production

    2006 - 2006

  • Princesa Sofia Hotel Barcelona Espagne - Gestion Comptabilité / Reception

    2005 - 2005

Formations

Réseau