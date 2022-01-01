Laurie FAVIER

Working in Hospitality & Tourism has always been my passion !



I can offer you my skills in:

Sales

Strategy

Account Management

Negociation



My experience of MICE market on 2 perspectives - Operationnal sales & Global sales.



Goal- oriented, proactive, organized, keeping excellent contact with all the people i work with, I often take the lead and keep always in mind the most important :



achievment of targeted objectives and client satisfaction !





Below a sneak peek of my experience, if you want to know more, contact me !



Mes compétences :

Vente

Développement commercial

Luxe

Marketing

Management

Tourisme

Autonomie

Adaptabilité