Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Laurie LAGRANGE
Ajouter
Laurie LAGRANGE
Neuilly-sur-Seine
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Alexandra Public Relations
- Attachée de presse
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2012 - 2014
Schogun Communication
- Attachée de presse junior
2011 - 2012
Formations
EFAP
Lyon
2006 - 2009
Réseau
Caroline BERTAULD
Gilles SIMON
Marine RAVINET
Matthias MARCHANDISE