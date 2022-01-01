Menu

Laurie MARTIN

PARIS

Mes compétences :
Sales development
Community management
Business Intelligence
Brand Communities management
Adobe Photoshop

Entreprises

  • PIELNO - Responsable webmarketing

    2014 - maintenant - Élaboration de la stratégie commerciale et marketing via le support Internet.
    - Gestion du budget marketing
    - Faire connaître le site web de l'entreprise, à augmenter ses ventes en ligne, à accroître son trafic et à fidéliser les internautes.

  • Groups Pierre & Vacances Center - Community manager

    2013 - 2013 Internship Community Management, Groups Pierre & Vacances Center Parcs - Paris (in
    * Brand Communities management (management of the schedule of animation, editorial staff of the publications,
    the articles), to assure the management of the actions of communication and promotion. Management of the
    relation with the internal services (departments) of the group to bring answers to the questions / messages of the
    Internet users. Reporting of the actions. Identification of influenceurs. Realize a business intelligence.

  • PIELNO SARL, vistaglo.com - Stagiaire Web-marketing

    2012 - 2012 Webmarketing internship, Pielno SARL, Vistaglo.com - Le Mans (in June / July, 2011 -
    * Community management, Web analytics, preparation of mailings, optimization of product sheets, referencing.
    Followed customers

Formations

  • ESCEM TOURS-POITIERS

    Tours 2011 - 2014 Masters Degree

    Mémoire dissertation on the pure players and the cross-channel.
    "La Mortarisation, un élément du cross-canal nécessaire aux Pure Players

  • Université D'Angers UFR Droit Economie Gestion (Angers)

    Angers 2010 - 2011 Master 1

    Master Management des organisations parcours Marketing

  • Université Du Maine

    Le Mans 2009 - 2010 Bachelors Degree

    economic and social administration. Pre-masters dissertation : " the e-commerce, an easy or
    complex activity ".

  • Université Angers (Angers)

    Angers 2007 - 2010 DUT

    (two-year technical degree) Techniques of marketing

