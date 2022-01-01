Laurine FAIVRE

Mes compétences :
Élevage
Nutrition
Production
Production animale
Entreprises
Adisseo
- R&D engineer in Adisseo
Antony2011 - 2012Management of several projects on Adisseo’s products for ruminants and poultry, from trials design to the organization, follow-up, statistical analysis and reporting / presentation of the results.
--> Writing up an Abstract for ADSA 2013
Ruminant division:
Development of a new methodology to measure bioavailability of amino-acid products in dairy cows.
Animation of an international scientific committee, “Adisseo’s ruminant community” intended to enrich search options, share current projects on ruminants, and find strategies to cope with competitors (6 Scientists and Business Managers based in the USA, China, France).
Poultry division:
Management of all the technical aspects of an innovation project on poultry: development of a new type of trial, training of the technicians to a new methodology of dissection.
Collaboration with external international scientific teams to work on this project.
Feedstuff division:
Management of one project on the stability of Adisseo’s product in several feedstuffs.
Bibliography on bioactive compounds of soy product.
Training acquired on the software Allix.
USC-Nutrition du Cheval Athlète
- R&D Trainee in one collaboration between USC-Nutrition du cheval athlète and Tereos Syral
2011 - 2011Equine division:
Management of one project on the effects of additives on the digestive and immune systems of horses
Development and adjustment of innovative methodologies for USC’s laboratory
--> Writing up a scientific publication for the Equine Veterinary Journal (submitted and under review)
Rocking Z Guest Ranch
- Intern in ROCKING Z GUEST RANCH
2010 - 2010 Welcome of international holidaymakers (European, American, English, South African,…)
Aberystwyth University
- Erasmus Student at Aberystwyth University
2010 - 2010 Study of equine nutrition and breeding, equine behaviour and genetics
Training on the software of NRC (Nutrient Requirements of Horses)
Entreprise Colibri Patisserie
- Adjointe de production
2009 - 2009Gestion des stocks
Gestion de la production
Gestion du personnel
Ferme de Kervy
- Stagiaire
2008 - 2009Aide au travail agricole
Soin du bétail