Menu

Linda CASTELLI

MIAMI

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Vente
Establishment and implementation of Actions Plans
Implementation and development of CRM initiatives
Customer complaints management
Ensuring appropriate store resources coverage and
Ensuring maintenance of inventory accuracy
Responsibility for loss prevention in all areas of
Recruitment and training of staff, performance eva
Business analysis and reporting
Ability to handle multiple tasks and meet tight de
Self motivated, high problem-solving capacities an
In-depth knowledge of luxury goods, consumers and
Rapid adaptability to new environments, people and

Entreprises

  • Christian Louboutin - Store Manager

    2014 - maintenant Opening and managing first shop in a French department store
    Business development and maintain of excellent quality service in a high-pace environment
    Recruiting and training of sale and back of office staff (13 people)

    Opening and managing first beauty shop in a French department store.
    Business development and maintain of excellent quality service in a high-pace environment
    Recruiting and training of sale and back of office staff (4 people)

    Opening and managing two temporary corners in Printemps department store (Paris and Deauville)

  • Berluti - STORE MANAGER

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Berluti, (LVMH), Miami Design District (USA)
    Opening of first flagship in the US holding full collection (RTW, shoes, leather goods). Recruiting and training of sale and
    back of office staff, business development through recruiting and retaining new customers, clienteling actions. Maintain of
    high quality service and appliance of company policies in a challenging environment, 7/7 opening.

  • Berluti - STORE MANAGER

    Paris 2010 - 2013 Berluti (LVMH) Milan, Italy
    Complete reorganization of sale staff and store internal structure, implementation of new business strategies and
    development of targeted actions. Prospection and development of Russian and Chinese clientele. Analysis of figures and
    sales forecasting. Development of adapted offer and maintain of inventories. Maintain professional and technical knowledge,
    establishing personal networks and participating in professional associations.
    Recruiting and training of staff adjusted to new commercial needs and trends.
    Improvement of P&L trough cost rationalization and re-organization of suppliers.
    Overturn of business activity trend, constant exceed of financial objectives and doubling of TO.
    Staff of 5.

  • Berluti - Sales associate

    Paris 2007 - 2010 In the historical store of rue Marbeuf, sales development, clienteling, follow-up of Special Orders and prospecting for
    Russian customers. In charge of store visual merchandising, staff planning, organization of training seminaries on luxury
    culture and lifestyle for sale team.

  • Tie Rack - STORE MANAGER

    Courbevoie 2006 - 2007 Opening of first store of travel retail and high-end luggage. Sales development, product buying, stock management, customer
    loyalty development, recruiting, training and management of staff, control of shoplifting. Reporting.
    Staff of 10, 7/7 opening.

  • Réunion des Musées Nationaux - EXPORT MANAGER

    Paris 2004 - 2006 For North America area (USA and Canada) commercial development, research and selection of distributors and commercial
    partners, client portfolio management, product and sale training for distributors, conception of marketing and
    communication strategy, contact with public institutions, organization and follow-up of foreign missions, commercial
    analysis and reporting. Logistic management, quality follow-up, complaint management and debt collection.

  • Domus antiqua - IMPORT MANAGER

    1996 - 2004 Negotiation of antiques objects of art and jewels from India, China, Nepal, Tibet. Purchase, restoration and sale, creation and
    production of unique jewels, participation to antiques fairs and events, organization of cultural conferences.

  • Panna Handicrafts - SALE ASSISTANT & COORDINATOR

    1990 - 1996 Pro tempore during commercial fairs (10 per year) for Indian company export leader for jewels and silver accessories. Sales
    with responsibility of cash and safe, coordinator of temporary sale staff.

    Interpreter and staff coordinator for several companies during various fairs, events, conferences. Italy

Formations

  • SDA Bocconi (Milano)

    Milano 2012 - 2012 Sales Management

  • DionCo (Milwaukee)

    Milwaukee 2005 - 2005 Retail Selling

  • Università Cattolica Del Sacro Cuore

    Milano 2004 - 2004 Master Degree "Marketing of art and luxury enterprises"

  • Università Cattolica Del Sacro Cuore

    Milano 1996 - 2001 Degree in Foreign languages and Economics

    Degree in Foreign languages and Economics: (GPA 103/110),

  • Università Cattolica Del Sacro Cuore (Milano)

    Milano 1993 - 1999 • Maîtrise en langues et littératures étrangères, spécialisation en marketing et management

  • OXFORD (Milano)

    Milano 1988 - 1993 Langues etrangères anglais-français-espagnol

    Langues etrangères

Réseau