Line ALAYRAC-BENAZECH
Line ALAYRAC-BENAZECH
TOULOUSE
En résumé
Entreprises
Iut "a" Paul Sabatier
- Chargée de Mission
TOULOUSE
2018 - maintenant
ANEFA
- Chargée de Mission
2017 - 2018
Physiostim
- Assistante de direction
2003 - 2017
Formations
Cesi
Labege
2015 - 2017
ARCADRE : management d'unité et gestion de projet
ETABLISSEMENT PRIVE PIGIER
Toulouse
2001 - 2003
BTS
Lycée Sainte Cécile, 81 Albi (Albi)
Albi
1999 - 2001
Bac
Sciences Médico-Sociales
Réseau
Bérengère LE FUR
Chantal GAU
Gilbert LAVAL
Muriel ROLLAND
Nicole POUDENS
Olivier LUISETTI
Philippe DALLE
Philippe DAVID
Pierre FUNK
Richard PRINTEMPS