Lionel BLOCH
Lionel BLOCH
RÉGION PARISIENNE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
IBM Global Business Services
- Managing Consultant
2011 - maintenant
Sopra Group
- Manager
Paris
2003 - 2011
Agency.com
- Chef de Projet Technique
Toulouse
2001 - 2002
SEMA Group
- Ingénieur développement
Bezons
1998 - 2001
Formations
Ecole Polytechnique De Montréal (Montréal)
Montréal
1997 - 1998
Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'Electricité Et De Mécanique ENSEM (Vandoeuvre Les Nancy)
Vandoeuvre Les Nancy
1995 - 1998
Ingégnierie des Systèmes Automatisés
Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'Electricité Et De Mécanique (Nancy)
Nancy
1995 - 1998
Ingénierie des Systèmes Automatisés
Institut National Polytechnique INPL /ENSEM
Vandoeuvre Les Nancy
1995 - 1998
Ingégnierie des Systèmes Automatisés
Institut National Polytechnique CPP
Nancy
1993 - 1995
Lycée Henri Poincaré (Nancy)
Nancy
1990 - 1993
Baccalauréat C
Réseau
Brand PHILIPPE
Clémence NALIN
Dominique LENORMAND
Guillaume BOUVATIER
Jean-François KATZ
Marine DUPONT-DOUCET
Nadine EXERTIER-POUSSART
Stéphan BLOCH