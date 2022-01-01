Louis FAUGERE

I have been working in the Internet industry since 2007, in the fields of wellness and self-improvement
I am now Customer Relationship Manager of Anxa Coaching, the leading nutrition, weight-loss and wellbeing coaching platform in Europe with more than 60 000 subscribers.
www.anxa.com
I am also Product Manager of Aujourdhui.com, the no.1 Nutrition and Fitness website in France with about 1.5 million visitors per month.
www.aujourdhui.com
And I am Product Manager of Actinutrition that develops a bio-technology called ACE, high value and health-oriented nutritional supplements.
www.actinutrition.fr
My Objective is to live an Happy Healthy Life with my family :)
Mes compétences :
Agriculture
Design
Développement international
Finance
Financing
International
International Development
Internet
Management
Management projet
Micro Finance
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Rural Development
Service WEB
Site internet
Web
Web design
Web Designing
Project