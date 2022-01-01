Menu

Louis FAUGERE

MANILLE

I have been working in the Internet industry since 2007, in the fields of wellness and self-improvement

I am now Customer Relationship Manager of Anxa Coaching, the leading nutrition, weight-loss and wellbeing coaching platform in Europe with more than 60 000 subscribers.
www.anxa.com

I am also Product Manager of Aujourdhui.com, the no.1 Nutrition and Fitness website in France with about 1.5 million visitors per month.
www.aujourdhui.com

And I am Product Manager of Actinutrition that develops a bio-technology called ACE, high value and health-oriented nutritional supplements.
www.actinutrition.fr

My Objective is to live an Happy Healthy Life with my family :)

Project

Entreprises

  • Actinutrition - Product Manager

    2015 - maintenant Brand development, leads and clients acquisition.
    Develop brand and telesales platform quality.

  • Aujourdhui.com - Brand Manager

    2014 - maintenant Brand development, leads and clients acquisition.
    Develop brand and telesales platform quality.

  • Anxa.com - Customer Relationship Manager

    2012 - maintenant Increase customer satisfaction and loyalty through engagement scenario on three axis : customer service, dietetic expertise and community management

  • Anxa Limited - Directeur Communautaire

    2007 - 2012 Directeur Communautaire

    - Chef de projet au développement de la communauté d’aujourdhui.com et de ses services
    - 1er site feminin et réseau social autour du bien-être en Europe : 350 000 membres, 1.4M VU /mois (source Nielsen)
    - Lancement de la version anglaise www.belletoday.com

  • Ministère de l’Economie, des Finances et de l’Industrie - Mission Economique de Manille - Assistant commercial

    2006 - 2006 Assistant Commercial

    - Thème : Seconder l’adjoint au chef de la Mission Economique
    - Analyse des filières agroalimentaires, organisation d’un pavillon français au salon de l’agriculture local AGRILINK avec la Chambre de Commerce et d’Industrie, travail d’information sur la réforme agraire aux Philippines
    - Rédaction d’un mémoire de fin d’études intitulé Les nouveaux enjeux de la Réforme Agraire aux Philippines

  • Unité Régionale des Caisses d’Epargne et de Crédit Agricole Mutuels du Vakinankaratra - Chargé de mission

    2005 - 2005 Chargé de Mission

    - Thème : Accès au credit et développement rural
    - Elaboration d’un manuel d’aide à la décision opérationnelle et stratégique pour les chefs d’exploitations agricoles membres du réseau CECAM
    - Rédaction d’un rapport intitulé Accès aux microcrédits et développement rural : l’URCECAM Vakinankaratra, un réseau financier mutualiste pour un développement rural durable

  • O.N.G. Ramilamina - Chargé d’étude

    2004 - 2004 Chargé d’étude

    - Thème : Renforcement des capacités des organisations d’éleveurs
    - Réalisation d’une étude d’impacts du projet auprès des bénéficiaires
    - Rédaction d’un rapport intitulé Développement rural du Vakinankaratra : O.N.G Ramilamina

