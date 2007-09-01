Menu

Louis JULIENNE

Villeneuve-d'Ascq

En résumé

• HR Professional with a diversified and multicultural background (has lived in France, UK, USA, Taiwan, China and traveled to many places).
• Good knowledge of Taiwan & China employment market & regulations.
• HR Specialties: international staffing, HRIS, HR process implementation, career coaching, fair organization, expatriation.

Mes compétences :
Recrutement IT
Autonomie
Adaptabilité
Recrutement par approche directe
Recrutement
Travail en équipe
Flexibilité
Recrutement cadres
SIRH
Conseil en recrutement

Entreprises

  • Auchan - Human Resources Project Manager

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2014 - maintenant • Focusing on HRIS: in charge of identifying, comparing, selecting and implementing an information system for the management of training, development and recruitment for Auchan China.
    • Working cross-countries (China, France, Ukraine) and cross-Departments (HR, Training, IT Teams).

  • Direct HR Shanghai Office (Shanghai City, China) - Recruitment Assistant

    2013 - 2013 Supporting leading European, American and Chinese employers with the recruitment of Multi-lingual Professionals, Managers and Executives with a Technical Background and Strong Soft Skills.

  • France Taiwan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Taipei City, Taiwan) - Human Resources Project Manager/International Recruiter

    2012 - 2013 • Managing Recruitment Services for Companies (full-cycle),
    • Organizing trainings and workshops,
    • Developing relationships with schools and universities, and acquiring new Members for the Chamber.
    • Website content management & Employment marketing on social networks.

    Achievements:
    • Placement of 60 French and Taiwanese candidates (jobs and internships),
    • Organization of 3 workshops: “HR Members’ Night”; “Employment Law Outlook and HR Challenges in Taiwan”, “Western Companies in Taiwan: how to communicate efficiently across cultures?”,
    • Organization of CCIFT’s participation in the 2012 European Education Fair Taiwan,
    • Finding and Implementation of a new job application tracking system,
    • Creation and management of a Facebook Page generating more than 400 “Likes” as of today,
    • Secured a grant of €2000 from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

  • Celinius Co., Ltd. (Taipei City, Taiwan) - Sales and Marketing Employee (French Market)

    2011 - 2012 • Conducting market research and analysis for the French market,
    • Contacting potential clients,
    • Preparing advertising documents: web site, PowerPoint presentation, brochures.
    • Distinguished customers: OSRAM, SIEMENS, TATA MOTORS, ZEISS, SYPRO OPTICS...

  • Michael Page Africa (Paris, France) - International Recruitment Officer

    2011 - 2011 • Hiring Senior-Executives for Fortune 500 Companies for the African continent,
    • Search of applications: company database, answers to job ads, direct approach, head hunting,
    • Assist the consultants in the assessment phase and in the selection of candidates: interviews, shortlists…,
    • Commercial: client relationship management; identification of opportunities in Africa.

  • The Walt Disney Company (Orlando, USA) - Merchandise Cast Member

    2008 - 2009 • Welcoming of visitors in accordance with the Disney Courtesy, Efficiency and Safety Basics.
    • Flexible shifts for up to fifteen hours per day.
    • Opening and closing meetings.
    • Cash management, cash handling and stock management.
    • Attended Theme Parks/Hospitality Management classes at Disney’s University.
    • Fund Raising: partnership between The Walt Disney Company and the World Wildlife Fundation.

  • Giphar (Lille, France) - Management Trainee

    2007 - 2007 • Sales&Marketing: implementation of a new commercial strategy with the opening of small warehouses ; research of new suppliers; deliveries to customers ; negotiation with pharmacies.
    • Logistics: deliveries to customers ; stock management.
    • HR: checking of employees' working hours ; creation of a Excel table to automatically calculate employees' working hours; employees' training (writing of a training booklet); writing of procedures.

  • Caisse d'Epargne Poitou-Charentes - Head Offices (Poitiers, France) - Debt Collection Intern

    2006 - 2006 • Writing of procedures for all the regional agencies.
    • Participation in meetings with the Debt Collection Department.

Formations

  • National Taiwan Normal University (Taipei)

    Taipei 2011 - 2011 Mandarin Chinese

  • Grenoble Graduate School Of Business

    Grenoble 2010 - 2012 Master in International Business

  • Wenzao Ursuline College Of Languages (Kaohsiung City)

    Kaohsiung City 2009 - 2010 Certificate in Chinese Language Studies (Mandarin)

    From 07/2009 to 12/2009

  • University Of Central Florida (Orlando, Fl)

    Orlando, Fl 2008 - 2009 Graduate Certificate in Hospitality Management

    From 07/2008 to 01/2009

  • Bournemouth University (Bournemouth)

    Bournemouth 2007 - 2008 BA (Honours) in Business and Management

    From 09/2007 to 06/2008

    (Top-up program ; requirements: only people with at least 2 years of University studies can apply. Awarded 2:2).

  • Université Poitiers

    Poitiers 2005 - 2007 Higher National Diploma in Business and Administration Management

    From 09/2005 to 06/2007

    Graduated with an average of 14.57/20 (72.85%)at the end of last semester. Average over the 4 semesters: 12.6/20 (63%).

  • Université Poitiers IUT Gestion des Entreprises et Administrations

    Poitiers 2005 - 2007 Busines and Administration Management

