Louis LE POGAM

Morlaix

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Hemarina - Business Analyst

    Morlaix 2017 - maintenant

  • Advancy - Senior Consultant

    2013 - 2017 - 15+ projects in strategy consulting for several industry segments in France, Germany and in the US
    - Selected sectors: building materials, chemicals, agro-business, aerospace, automotive, private equity
    - Project types: strategic plan definition, operational performance improvement (industrial and commercial), growth strategy, due-diligence, pricing
    - Responsibilities as consultant: lead interviews at top and mid-management level, perform detailed analysis, define fact-based recommendations, structure and present written materials, manage clients and consultant team, prepare commercial proposal, manage business intelligence

    - Selected projects:
    o Chemicals: definition of 5 years strategic plan: +40M€ EBITDA targeted in 2020
    o Agro: definition & implementation of restructuration plan: +30M€ EBITDA targeted in 3 years
    o Building Materials: pricing improvement in 9 countries (Western Europe & US): +5M€ EBITDA on the 1st year
    o Building Materials: US market review and sales reorganization: +10M€ sales on the 1st year
    o Chemicals: benchmark of the European Chemicals Platforms: 10 improvement levers recommended to the French State
    o Private Equity: performed sell- and buy- side due diligences: aerospace, chemicals, healthcare, pulp & paper, electronics

  • Zodiac Aerospace - Stage - Lean Management

    Plaisir 2012 - 2012 Operational excellence projects in manufacturing and engineering department

  • Ipsen - Stage - Supply Chain Management

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2011 - 2011 Modelling and implementation of optimized stock management system

  • Mazars - Stage - Auditeur Financier

    Paris La Défense 2010 - 2011 Statutory audit missions for the Industry and Services

Formations

