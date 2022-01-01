Louis LE POGAM

Advancy
- Senior Consultant
2013 - 2017
- 15+ projects in strategy consulting for several industry segments in France, Germany and in the US
- Selected sectors: building materials, chemicals, agro-business, aerospace, automotive, private equity
- Project types: strategic plan definition, operational performance improvement (industrial and commercial), growth strategy, due-diligence, pricing
- Responsibilities as consultant: lead interviews at top and mid-management level, perform detailed analysis, define fact-based recommendations, structure and present written materials, manage clients and consultant team, prepare commercial proposal, manage business intelligence
- Selected projects:
o Chemicals: definition of 5 years strategic plan: +40M€ EBITDA targeted in 2020
o Agro: definition & implementation of restructuration plan: +30M€ EBITDA targeted in 3 years
o Building Materials: pricing improvement in 9 countries (Western Europe & US): +5M€ EBITDA on the 1st year
o Building Materials: US market review and sales reorganization: +10M€ sales on the 1st year
o Chemicals: benchmark of the European Chemicals Platforms: 10 improvement levers recommended to the French State
o Private Equity: performed sell- and buy- side due diligences: aerospace, chemicals, healthcare, pulp & paper, electronics