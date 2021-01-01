Louis OLIVIER

I'm working at Technology & Strategy as a computer engineer consultat. My job consists in analysing, finding and implementing innovative solutions for our different customers.



After obtaining a DUT (two-year degree) in computer science in June 2007 as first in my year, I have pursued my studies in a computer science Engineering school. During these 5 years’ studies, I’ve acquired excellent knowledge in a lot of programming languages such as C, C++, C#, Java, MatLab, as well as in Web technologies like Html, Php, JavaScript and DataBases with PostgreSql and MySql. I’ve also learnt a lot about signal and image processing thanks to many applied mathematics work. In addition to these technical instructions, I have received a strong training in project management in teams. Indeed, I’ve been able to develop among these projects my taste and a certain skill in group management. I've also taken part in a research unit of an intelligent car project, in particular on an obstacle running system based on a real time stereoscopic image analysis. My last internship was about the same kind of subject: Visual Motion Estimation. From series of stereo images, I had to estimate movements between each instant, and then estimate movements of the rover. It was my final internship which concludes my studies.

I started my professional career as a Junior Software Engineer, at Irdeto in Hoofddorp (the Netherlands). My job consisted in developing and finding new innovative solutions for their Conditional Access software for Digital TV.

After 2 years, I decided trying something new in France.



There are some of mine characteristics:



French: Mother tongue.

English: Operational (C1 European level). TOEIC 815 (January 2010)

Spanish: Quite operational (B1 European level).

Chinese: Elementary level (A2 European level).

Dutch: Basic level (A1 European level).



Here, some of mine computer sciences skills:



Programming languages: C, C++ C#, .Net 1.1 to 4.0, Java and MatLab.

Imagery Processing: OpenCV, Matching, Tracking.

Web programming languages: Html, Php, Css, JavaScript.

Databases: PostgreSQL, MySQL.

A little knowledge in LISP, Ladder, VHDL.

Use of data modeling software such as PowerAMC for UML.

Use of Windows (95 to Seven), Linux, PowerPoint, Excel.

Use of Visual Studio 2003 to 2010, MS SQL Server 2005/2008R2.

Installation, configuration and maintenance of computers and networks.

Carried out much teamwork such as C++ and Java programs and data modeling in UML.

Project manager in much of this work.



Mes compétences :

Scrum

.NET 4.0

C++/C#

JAVA

Traitement d'images

Sql server 2008

C

Windows server 2008

Ubuntu