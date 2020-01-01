Lucile SENN

-
GE Power Services
- Chef de Projet Technique
La Courneuve (93120)
2015 - 2020
Daily challenges:
- Manage global projects execution to maintain operationnal margin: ressource management & planning.
- Act as a single point of contact for technical issues for internal and external stakeholders.
- Build technical proposals to assist Customer Service to satisfy customers quotation requests.
- Ensure products quality and conformity: monitor technical studies from basic design to final drawings, follow up manufacturing (European suppliers) and comissioning.
- Advise Sales Service to maintain adequate supplies: reduce risks and manage clients expectations.
- Assist After Sales Service on technicals issues: optimize answers delays.
Selected projects highlights:
Continuous Exchanger's Tube Cleaning Systems - Thermal Power Plants
- Designed a competitiveness plan: optimised technical solutions and industrial models.
- Led Research & Development: leading working group; feasibility and design studies; testing programmes specifications; customer presentations.
RCV Exchangers - Nuclear Power Plant
- Created standard technical tools (documentation and management) to optimize project execution.
Sampling Circuit - EPR Nuclear Power Plant
- Reestablished trusted climate with the customer to optimize project completion.
Alstom Power
- Ingénieur d'études
Levallois-Perret Cedex
2015 - 2015
Plant & Boiler
Ingénieur d'études - chef de projet technique
Alten
- Ingénieur d'études
Boulogne-Billancourt
2015 - 2015
- Support au pilote stratégique d'un programme national de travaux : préparation et participation aux comités de pilotage, suivis des indicateurs
- Pilotage d’activité Moyen/Court Terme : Analyse et cadrage des programmes nationaux de travaux à moyen / court terme de l’année en cours, analyse du prévisionnel et du réalisé de l’année passée, analyse des programmes d’opérations réalisées par le Centre d’Ingénierie Hydraulique entre 2009 et 2013, analyse des écarts
Alten
- Ingénieur d'Etudes - Chargée d'affaires techniques
Boulogne-Billancourt
2013 - 2015
Client: EDF Systèmes Énergétiques Insulaire - Corse
Service Production
Groupe Maintenance Hydraulique
- Chargé d’affaires techniques : rénovation et installation d’équipements hydrauliques (robinetterie, tuyauterie, filtres, pompes…) ; rénovation et installation d’équipements mécaniques (pièces chaudronnées, usinées…) ; rédaction de cahier de spécifications techniques, consultation et suivi achat, suivi de chantier, réception des commandes (utilisation du logiciel SAP)
- Amélioration des procédures et des outils de gestion des affaires de maintenance
Rédaction d’un référentiel documentaire technique pour la gestion des affaires de maintenance (gammes de démontage des groupes hydroélectriques, document de préparation de travaux, de requalification, de rapport de travaux).
Mise en place d’un serveur réseau dédié à la gestion des plans techniques. Rédaction d’une procédure de gestion des plans techniques. Encadrement d’intérimaires.
Participation à la rédaction d’une procédure de gestion des affaires de maintenance.
Alstom
- Project Manager Junior
Saint Ouen
2012 - 2012
- Project: hydropower plant installation in Uganda (Africa)
- Project and team coordination, meeting organisation, collaboration with international internal and external collaborators (Africa, India, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland)
- Follow-up regarding : site technical request, sourcing, transport and logistics, engineering, contract and correspondence
Lab-STICC
- Research & Development
Lyon
2011 - 2011
- Open-PEOPLE project : providing a complete platform to allow: power and energy consumption models, and rapid power and energy consumption estimation for complex electronic systems
- Study of the performance of embedded processors on NIOS FPGA Platforms, more particularly effects of operating system, cache miss rate, and temperature,
- Derivation of models of power consumption depending of operating frequency