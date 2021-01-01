Ludovic DELLIS

Mes compétences :
Fermentation
Management
Recherche
Entreprises
Life Health Foods Australia
- QA Manager
2015 - maintenantRelocation of the Sanitarium Veggie Meals department to the new LHF facilities in Australia
Participation in the commissioning of the Frozen, Chilled and Canned lines
Implementation of the food safety program for the site
1st HACCP & GMP Certification of the site 3 months after 1st production
1st SQF Certification of the site after
QA Management and Technical support
Sanitarium
- Food Technologist / Microbiologist
2014 - 2014Technical :
- Technical support to production (Trouble shooting)
- Continuous improvement project
- Teamwork with the R&D team in implementation of New product
- Issue recipes for production
- Conduct Technical related training of Production employees
Quality Assurance:
- Check production data & Release product
- Raising of CAR's & Non Conforming Product records
- Develop and Maintain HACCP plan
- Conduct Audits on manufacturing unit and follow that corrective action are completed
- Examine, trouble-shoot and report on customer complaints
- Identify, control and report on food safety hazards (HACCP)
- Ensure Pest control efficiency
DIANA SPF Australia
- Product and Process Engineer
2011 - 2013>> R&D Project Management
- New Product & process development (Scale-up from pilot to industrial scale, Risk assessment, Technical specification creation)
- New Ingredient & Raw Material sourcing and qualification
- Formulation of new products and recipe improvement
- Cost saving program management
- Carbon Foot Print evaluation
>> Industrial technical support (Day to day support/advices, Industrial Equipment implementation, Product Manufacturing cost calculation...)
>> Management of Operator’s during technical trials and implementation of procedures
>> Co-management of the R&D budget with the General Manager
>> Development committee organization & presentation between R&D and Sales/Marketing
>> Industrial project : Technical & financial study of a pilot reactor and room investment
>> Internal Auditor
>> Staff members training
DIANA SPF
- Product and Process Engineer
2011 - 2011>> Project Management (Product/process development, Scale-up, Ingredient & Raw Material qualification…)
>> Industrial technical support (Day to day support, Industrial Equipment implementation…)
>> Industrial equipment implementation (Process development, operator training, operative mode...)
>> Product formulation and pilot scale production
>> Cost saving projects
CARGILL, CTS, Cultures et enzymes, la Ferté sous Jouarre
- Ingénieur Développement Procédés
2010 - 2011- Gestion de projets techniques
- Réalisation de fermentations, lyophilisations et pelletisations
- Optimisation de milieux de culture et de process: Scale-up jusqu’au stade industriel
- Soutien technique et suivi des transferts industriels en production
- Collaboration avec le centre R&D « CARGILL EUROPE » de Vilvoorde (Belgique) et le centre « Cargill BioActives » de Waukesha (USA)
- Développement et mise en place de methodes analytiques
- Participation à l’évolution des équipements du laboratoire (Achat, procédure d’utilisation et formation du personnel)
CARGILL, CTS, Cultures et enzymes, la Ferté sous Jouarre
- Junior R&D Engineer
2008 - 2010- Project management
- Optimization of culture media and process : Development and scale-up from bench to industrial production
- Work on fermentation and freeze-drying process
Project development: Improvement of productivities and the enzymatic activities of micro-organisms produced in fermentor (Staphylococcus xylosus)
Université d'Udine (Italie) : Département sciences des aliments
- Laboratory Technician Trainee
2005 - 2005Project: Microbiological controls in catering.
- Engineering methods HACCP.
- Reporting in Italian.